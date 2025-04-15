 Skip to main content
A gaming monitor for only $140? This Newegg deal makes it possible

Gamers who are shopping for monitor deals don’t need to spend several hundred dollars for a decent screen, as there are affordable options like the KTC H27T22 gaming monitor. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $290, but it’s down to just $140 right now following a $150 discount. This offer is from Newegg, which is one of the most trusted names among electronics retailers, so while you won’t have to worry about the display’s quality, you’re going to have to act fast because stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the KTC H27T22 gaming monitor

It’s not made by a brand that you usually find in lists of the best gaming monitors, but you won’t regret going for the KTC H27T22 gaming monitor if you’re on a tight budget. For its price, its specifications are pretty impressive: 2K QHD resolution on its 27-inch screen for sharp details, HDR support for vivid colors, a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, and a 1ms gray-to-gray response time for quick reactions. For its current price from Newegg, it’s a steal.

When you’re immersed in the best PC games, you’ll be free from distraction with the frameless design of the KTC H27T22 gaming monitor. It also comes with a quick-release stand that offers extensive tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, so you can position it in such a way that you’ll be comfortable even after playing for several hours at a time. The monitor also offers a low blue light mode and flicker-free technology, which will reduce the strain on your eyes.

The KTC H27T22 gaming monitor is the perfect partner for a budget-friendly upgrade with gaming PC deals, especially now that it’s on sale from Newegg for only $140. The $150 in savings on its sticker price of $290 isn’t going to last forever — in fact, it may be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you think the KTC H27T22 gaming monitor should be your next display, we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase immediately so you can secure the savings.

