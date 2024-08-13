Labor Day Laptop Sales 2024: best deals you can shop early

If you’re seeking some of the best laptop deals ahead of your return to school, you need to check out the Labor Day laptop sales going on right now. There are some fantastic discounts going on for all kinds of laptops, from cheap Chromebook deals to high-end powerhouses which are perfect for content creators. Below, we’ve picked out some of our favorite early Labor Day laptop deals while we’ve also provided some advice on when to buy. Read on as we take you through all the Labor Day deals worth shopping.

Best Labor Day laptop deals to shop right now

Acer Chromebook 315 — $219, was $349

Acer makes some of the best Chromebooks around and the Acer Chromebook 315 is super affordable. It has an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB eMMC storage. It also has an attractive 15.6-inch HD widescreen display which is bigger than most other Chromebooks in this price range. It’s not speedy but it’s flexible with two USB-C ports, and a battery life of up to 10 hours so it’s good to go throughout the working day. If you just need something basic to type up documents or browse online, the Acer Chromebook 315 is a super cheap option.

HP 17.3-inch full HD laptop — $370, was $550

For a simple Windows-based experience, check out the HP 17.3-inch full HD laptop. It uses a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor while being paired up with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s simple stuff so you’ll still need to use cloud storage for some of your files but it’s fine for running Windows 11 Home in S mode. It also has a full HD IPS display with the 17.3-inch screen being a great size for anyone who needs more room to see what they’re doing. There’s also a HP True Vision HD webcam with a camera shutter, and a neat lift-hinge design for a more comfortable typing experience.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop — $500, was $730

Dell makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop a reasonable option at this price. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Yup, at last, a budget-friendly laptop with a decent amount of storage under the hood. Its screen is a delight with a 14-inch full HD+ panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 250 nits of brightness. Due to the design of the laptop, it has a 360-degree hinge so you can easily use it as a tablet, or in tent or stand mode, as well as in laptop form. It’s perfect for when you’re feeling indecisive.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 — $714, was $1,519

For a capable business-focused laptop, check out the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s well-made for all your work-based plans. There’s also an attractive 16-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution while there’s 45% NTSC and 300 nits of brightness. A 1080P full HD IR webcam is above with a privacy shutter and dual microphones, while there’s a fingerprint reader on the backlit keyboard. It’s also been tested to military grade levels of protection so it can handle a few knocks and even extreme weather conditions.

Dell XPS 16 — $2,550, was $3,050

As one of the best laptop brands, Dell is a great choice for something high-end. With the Dell XPS 16, you get an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 powering things well. The screen is also a delight being a 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ display with 3840 x 2400 resolution, and 400 nits of brightness. It’s also a touchscreen if you want to be more tactile with how you work. Powerful and gorgeous looking, it’s sure to delight you for a long time to come.

When do Labor Day laptop sales start?

Well, Labor Day laptop sales essentially start now. That’s why we’ve picked out all the highlights of the best sales going on at the moment. However, these are early Labor Day laptop sales. The full sale actually starts nearer to Labor Day itself. Labor Day is on September 2 this year, being the first Monday in September every time. Because of that, there are sure to be sales during the weekend nearest to Labor Day as well as during the week of the federal holiday. This is the prime time to buy some great deals but that isn’t to say that you can’t snap up an early deal either.

That’s because Labor Day sales also coincide with back-to-school deals so there’s a wide window of opportunity throughout the summer so you can reap some great rewards by buying now. In particular, laptops tend to be on sale around now because of them being in high demand before everyone heads back to their dorms.

Essentially, you’re looking at Labor Day laptop sales from now until early September so there’s a little bit of time to save big but some of the best discounts are likely to end sooner rather than later.

Should you shop Labor Day laptop deals or wait until Black Friday?

It’s tough to know when the right time to buy is. After all, it always feels like one sale is following the current one and so forth. We all pretty much know that Black Friday is the ultimate sales event, so you should always wait until then, right? That’s not as simple to answer as one might think.

Labor Day is a couple of months before Black Friday which means you only really want to hold out if you can. If you need a new laptop now, you need a new laptop. Waiting two months is far from ideal in most cases and often, by doing so, you’ll only see a slightly better price (if that) over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Instead, think about how urgently you need that laptop and don’t be afraid to buy now before you miss out. Also, it’s wise tot think about your finances. Black Friday is an expensive time of year with the holidays season meaning gifts to buy, extra food to stock up on, and travel plans to consider too. Because of that, you may find you’re in a better position to buy a new laptop during the Labor Day laptop sales rather than holding out for a small extra discount nearer to the holidays.