Best Labor Day Mac deals: Mac Mini, iMac, MacBook Air and Pro

Jennifer Allen
By

With plenty of Labor Day deals going on right now, we thought we’d narrow things down to certain areas you’re most likely to be interested in. If you’re looking to buy a new Mac, for instance, we’ve got all the best Apple deals below. This includes some surprisingly affordable MacBook Airs right up to the most high-end Mac Studios for your home office. Whatever your plans are, take a look at what we’ve picked out for you.

Apple MacBook Air (M1) — $749, was $999

Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is best described as the Mac starter kit and that remains the case three years on. It has Apple’s M1 chip which remains far more powerful with macOS than you’d ever expect. Alongside that is 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which covers all the basics. One of the highlights is its 13.3-inch Retina display which looks gorgeous and can offer sharp and clear text, along with much more vibrant images than elsewhere. A backlit keyboard looks great while the whole design is super portable. It also has an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) — $1,234, was $1,299

The screen of the MacBook Air M2.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

A modest discount for the latest technology seems reasonable with the Apple MacBook Air M2 packing quite a punch. Its M2 chip offers a 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU so it’s pretty potent. Alongside that, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, all wrapped up in 18 hours of battery life. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display looks fantastic too with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for one billion colors. A completely fanless design, six-speaker sound system, 1080p FaceTime HD camera and three-mic array all round off the great package easily making this one of the best MacBooks around.

Apple iMac 24-inch (M1) — $1,250 (with My Best Buy), was $1,300

A student types at a desk on a pink Apple iMac 24-inch M1 desktop computer.
Apple

The Apple iMac 24-inch M1 is a great all-in-one desktop computer. Easily one of the best desktop computers for many people, it has a gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color support and 500 nits of brightness. Its M1 chip powers proceedings with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, while there’s a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, and studio-quality three-mic array. 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of memory round off the ideal addition to your home.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro) — $1,799, was $1,999 or $1,749 with My Best Buy

A person sitting at a desk using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
Apple

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro might run a little hot but it’s super fast. Its M2 Pro chip is exceptional while there’s 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s highly portable, while its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks fantastic. It offers extreme dynamic range and an excellent contrast ratio. Other useful additions include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. It all comes together to form a laptop that’s built to last a number of years while still being very portable.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro) — $2,249, was $2,499

A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.
Apple

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Pro offers a truly powerful M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. Alongside that is 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it can cope with a lot of multitasking. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks fantastic with over 1,000 nits of brightness, Extreme Dynamic Range and pro reference modes. It’s portable too thanks to there being up to 22 hours of battery life, while you also get all the other usual benefits like a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Max) — $3,249, was $3,499

A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.
Apple

With a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, the Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max is made for video editors who want portability. Alongside the powerful M2 Max chip, you also get a hefty 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage so this is a true powerhouse of a laptop. The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is perfect for creative work thanks to its Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness, and pro reference modes. There’s also 22 hours of battery life so you can easily work on the move. Other additions include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a six-speaker sound system, and a studio-quality three-mic array for video calls.

Apple Mac Studio M2 Ultra — $3,800 (with My Best Buy), was $3,999

A woman sits at a desk with the M2 Mac Studio on it.
Apple

The ultimate Mac for those who need to deal with a lot of complex work, the Apple Mac Studio M2 Ultra is exceptional. Its M2 Ultra chip has a 24-core CPU and 60-core GPU so it’s significantly faster and more powerful than anything you’ve used before. There’s also a vast 64GB of memory while you have 1TB of SSD storage for all your files. There are also six Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to eight external displays. Not everyone needs so much power but if you regularly edit videos or photos for work, this is exactly what you need in your home office.

