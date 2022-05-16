 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Laptop GPU power limits (TGP): What to know before buying

Jacob Roach
By

I recently wrote about GPU power limits in laptops, which is much more important than you might think. Differences in power can represent large differences in performance, even for two graphics cards that share the same name on paper.

If you’re shopping for one of the best gaming laptops, knowing the power limits of the machine’s GPU is essential. I rounded up the power ranges for Nvidia RTX 30-series and AMD RX 6000 mobile graphics cards, as well as some information about how to find the power limit of the graphics card in any machine.

Why laptop power limit (TGP) is so important

A Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting on a shelf.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Laptops serve different purposes, so it doesn’t make sense to throw the same graphics card in every machine. Maybe a laptop builder wants a thin and light gaming laptop, or a semi-portable workstation with loads of cooling potential. These machines have different power budgets and thermal situations, so they can’t have the exact same GPU.

The issue is that differences in power can lead to much different performance. That’s why it’s important to know the TGP, or total graphics power, of the laptop you’re buying. In some cases, cards that should be lower in the range, like the RTX 3070 Ti, can outperform cards higher in the range, like the RTX 3080 Ti, because of power differences. Similarly, cards with the same name on paper may perform much differently in practice.

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as looking at the TGP on a spec sheet to figure out how your GPU will perform. Mobile graphics cards have dozens of variations that can lead to much different performance, even with similar TGP, so reading individual laptop reviews is a must.

Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop GPU power limits

A game running on the Razer Blade 17.

Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs have a massive power range, with multiple cards offering 70W of wiggle room. Lower-powered options usually come with a lowered clock speed as well, so I listed the clock speed ranges alongside the power. Lower power doesn’t necessarily mean the card has a lower clock speed — it comes down to the individual mode — so keep that in mind.

Power limit (TGP) Clock speed
RTX 3080 Ti 80 – 150W 1,125 – 1,590MHz
RTX 3080 80 – 150W 1,245 – 1,710MHz
RTX 3070 Ti 80 – 125W 1,035 – 1,485MHz
RTX 3070 80 – 125W 1,290 – 1,620MHz
RTX 3060 60 – 115W 1,283 – 1,703MHz
RTX 3050 Ti 35 – 80W 1,035 – 1,695MHz
RTX 3050 35 – 80W 1,057 – 1,740MHz

Nvidia technically requires vendors to list the power and clock speed of laptops equipped with an RTX 30-series GPU. Multiple laptop builders don’t, though, including Asus, Razer, and Lenovo. Unfortunately, the only way to find out the TGP of these machines is to get your hands on a model.

AMD RX 6000 laptop GPU power limits

Asus ROG Strix G15 running Fortnite.

AMD cards are a bit different from Nvidia. AMD doesn’t list the power ranges for its mobile GPUs, instead using an “up to” number for the majority of cards it offers. They still have a power range, but AMD hasn’t pushed manufacturers to list this spec, likely because there are far fewer laptops with discrete Radeon graphics compared to Nvidia.

For now, I can only list the numbers AMD provides. Hopefully that will change in the future. Here’s how the power limits shake out for RX 6000M:

  • RX 6850M XT — Up to 165W
  • RX 6800M — 145W+
  • RX 6800S — Up to 100W
  • RX 6700M — Up to 135W
  • RX 6700S — Up to 80W
  • RX 6650M XT — Up to 120W
  • RX 6650M — Up to 120W
  • RX 6600M — Up to 100W
  • RX 6600S — Up to 80W
  • RX 6500M — Up to 50W
  • RX 6300M — Up to 35W

How to figure the power limit of a laptop GPU

System info in Nvidia Control Panel.

The easiest way to check your laptop GPU’s power limit is through the Nvidia Control Panel. If you have an Nvidia GPU and the latest driver installed, open up the Control Panel and click System Information in the bottom left. Navigate down in the new window to find your power limit.

That’s one way, but I recommend finding the power limit for yourself. This works across all GPUs from all vendors, and you can be sure that your GPU is actually hitting its power limit without relying on what a spec sheet says.

To start, download HWInfo and load it up. Click the Sensors button to open up a new window, which might be a little overwhelming at first. Scroll down to your GPU and make sure to expand the menu. You’re looking for GPU power, which is fairly close to the top and noted by a small lightning bolt.

GPU power is highlighted in HWInfo.

Keep HWInfo open and run a benchmark. You can use one of the best games to benchmark your PC, but I prefer to use a stress test like FurMark. Before starting the benchmark, hop back to HWInfo and click the Clock icon in the bottom (this will reset all of your values). Turn the benchmark on and wait.

In FurMark, at least, your GPU should shoot to maximum power immediately, so you don’t need to run the test long. Look at the Maximum column in HWInfo to find your GPU’s power limit. Power limits are usually rounded, so if your GPU has a power limit of 115W, you may see 114W with some decimals in HWInfo.

And that’s it. You can check through Nvidia Control Panel or with your laptop vendor, but a quick test with some monitoring tools is the best way to drill down on your GPU’s power limit. If your laptop has multiple performance modes, keep in mind that they may lower or raise the power limit, so you may want to retest with the different settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande trailer showcases Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Best Buy Gaming Laptop Deals: Game on the go from $700

Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop.

Butcher powers up in a new trailer for The Boys season 3

The cast of The Boys.

Best Apple iMac deals for May 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Best Microsoft Surface Laptop Deals: Prices from $550

A woman using the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while sitting on a block.

PS Plus won’t beat Xbox Game Pass, and that’s why I’m sold

Miles drops his phone while swinging in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Hulu unleashes the teaser for its Predator prequel, Prey

The Predator returns in Prey.

MultiVersus gets Taz, the Iron Giant, and a summer beta

WB characters fight in MultiVersus.

Rogue Legacy 2: Class guide

Selecting an heir in rogue legacy 2.

The 10 best location-based games

Person holding a smartphone while playing Pokémon Go.

How to use Google Translate

How to use Google Translate

iOS 16: Everything we know about the iPhone’s next update

Man holding the iPhone 13 Pro showing its rear panel.

2 new Control games are in the works, Remedy road map reveals

control sequel tease remedy