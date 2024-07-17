 Skip to main content
Warning: Refurbished Apple products costly again in just a few hours

The two-day Prime Day sales event is nearing its close. That means that the vast majority of Prime Day deals will no longer be available (there will be some stragglers, of course, but there’s no promise) for you to shop. If you’re an Apple fan, you already know how precious the limited Apple Prime Day deals you get are. Oftentimes, the best among them are for refurbished Apple products, their prices pushed even lower to stay in the competition. When Prime Day ends, these deals will likely end, too. And once the deals end, you might be stuck with relatively high prices, even for refurbished goods. Since there isn’t much time before that happens, we want to break down our three favorite refurbished Apple deals of this Prime Day season, split across Prime Day smartwatch deals, Prime Day MacBook deals, and Prime Day AirPods deals. It isn’t a perfect representation of everything that’s available, but it should help you make a decision while time is still on your side.

MacBook Air Intel Core i5 (8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) — $189, was $226

A MacBook Air 2017, opened.
Apple

This rare, extremely cheap MacBook deal was tucked away in our MacBook deals listing. The 13-inch MacBook Air has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage and, after being refurbished, is rated as being in excellent condition by the Amazon Renewed Store. Hailing from 2017, this MacBook is a relic of the past, but its still an opportunity to get a MacBook super cheap, so long as you know what you’re getting into. It’s also a sign of just how hard it is to get steep discounts on Apple products. Once again, check out our listing of the best Prime Day MacBook deals to get a more modern, but not refurbished, MacBook for a couple of hundred dollars off.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) — $247, was $269

The always-on mode on an Apple Watch Series 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Amazon Renewed Store is offering the Apple Watch Series 8, rated as being in “Premium” condition at a reduced price. It has a surprising 32GB of internal storage, GPS functionality, and has features that include temperature sensing, blood Oxygen level meters, and even things like fall detecting and emergency calling should something bad happen to you while you’re wearing it. Our Apple Watch Series 8 review praises the smartwatch’s vibrant colors and the 1,000 nits of brightness displayed by the screen, making it easy to parse even on sunny days. Female wearers of the Apple Watch Series 8 will find its menstruation cycle tracking app useful and informative while anyone can benefit from its crash detection feature, which automatically triggers an emergency call to your location in the event that it detects a crash and you don’t respond to it.

Apple AirPods Max — $380, was $550

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

This deal on refurbished Apple AirPods Max come from the rival Best Buy Black Friday in July sale which just so happens to be on the exact same days as the Prime Day sales event. As a result, your pair of AirPods Max are Greek Squad refurbished and do not come from the Amazon Renewed Store, if that matters to you. The AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and the ability to share audio from Apple products with another pair of AirPods. Our Apple AirPods Max review makes a case for them being used as headphones for taking calls and makes a good argument for why you should enjoy the AirPods Max’s intiguing choice to not include a power button. The only thing left to ask yourself is if this Best Buy Prime day deal is worth getting for you. Why ask? are just $15 more on Amazon for Prime Day. If you still decide to go with refurbished, though, go ahead and tap the button below.

