The latest Windows update is causing major printer problems

Microsoft is now offering Windows 10 users a workaround for an issue that has come along with a mid-July update.

The KB5015807 update, which rolled out on July 12 and includes OS Builds 19042.1826, 19043.1826, and 19044.1826 all have a glitch that affects printers connected to computers running Windows 10. After the update is installed, you might see multiple printer listings available when you only have one product.

OnMSFT noted that duplicate printer listings are showing up on computers either as several options of the same printer names or options, such as “Copy1,” making it challenging to know which printer is correct.

Microsoft’s changelogs associated with this update detail that the “normal printer usage might be interrupted, resulting in failure of printing operations.”

The issue has also affected the Windows 10 KB5014666 preview update, which was released on June 28 and includes OS Builds 19042.1806, 19043.1806, and 19044.1806.

Microsoft says it is currently working on finding the root cause of this glitch and will soon provide a remedy update. Meanwhile, the workaround option for this glitch is essentially to have you manually find the rogue printers that were duplicated due to the update. OnMSFT said Microsoft didn’t give too many specifics on how to do this but did explain that you can find the printers in the Bluetooth and devices section in the Settings app.

The publication did however develop a trick for disabling the excess printers. Once in the Bluetooth and devices section, you can see if there are multiple printers and test each one by attempting to print something through the control panel.

Part of the glitch is that defective duplicate printers might be unable to print through printer apps in Windows 10, so printing tester pages within the control panel can help you identify and delete the non-functioning printers and hopefully find the correct printer. You can use the steps below to complete this workaround.

Open Control Panel by searching for it from the Start Menu

Change the view so you’re viewing by category

Under hardware and sound, choose view devices and printers

Right-click on your printers, and choose printer properties

Under the general tab of the printer, choose Print Test Page

Other potential workarounds include updating your printer drivers or uninstalling your printer. OnMSFT also suggests pausing Windows Update or uninstalling the update that caused the glitch.

Hopefully, Microsoft does make good on its promise to address this issue. The brand’s June security update was forced to address a serious zero-day vulnerability called Follina (CVE-2022-30190), which was not taken seriously at first and only given workaround suggestions when it first surfaced.

The security flaw originated within the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT), which is associated with Microsoft Office and Microsoft Word. It was exploited several by hackers that targeted the Tibetan diaspora and U.S. and E.U. government agencies before Microsoft stepped in with a solid fix.

