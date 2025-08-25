 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Leaked AMD roadmap reveals new CPUs, but there’s one problem

By
Two Zephyrus G16 laptops sitting next to each other.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

What’s happened? An unofficial mobile CPU roadmap shows upcoming lineups from both AMD and Intel. Unfortunately, sources point to a long wait for both brands.

  • The slide includes some of the best processors right now, such as Intel’s Arrow Lake-HX or AMD’s Strix Point.
  • It also points to the future, with plans for both brands going into 2026 and even 2027.
  • AMD appears to be working on new laptop lines, including Gator Range and Medusa Point.
  • Gator Range is said to replace Fire Range, as per VideoCardz. Meanwhile, Medusa Point covers the premium laptop CPU tier.
  • Another AMD lineup, Gorgon Point, is said to be an update to Strix Point. It’ll still run on the same Zen 5 CPU architecture.
  • Some coverage also mentions Medusa Halo (higher-end APU) and Medusa BB (mainstream), all tagged for 2027 on that slide.
  • Meanwhile, Intel’s plans include Panther Lake and lower-end Wildcat Lake, but those aren’t set to launch soon.
  • Based on the content of the slide, we may have to wait a long time for any major laptop CPU updates.

pic.twitter.com/VDoUflU755

— 188号 (@momomo_us) August 24, 2025

This is important because: Next-gen laptop CPUs sound great, although we might have to wait for them for quite some time.

  • Medusa Point/Halo APUs are rumored to push higher CPU core counts and next-gen RDNA graphics in notebooks.
  • Several summaries cite up to 24 CPU cores on some Zen 6 mobile parts, but specs remain unconfirmed.
  • On the other hand, the late 2025 and 2026 roadmap looks pretty bare.
  • It seems that we won’t get true next-gen products until 2027.
  • AMD’s Gator Range and Medusa Point, built on Zen 6 architecture, are both slated for a 2027 release.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Laptop gaming enthusiasts need to be mindful of this possible roadmap if they’re planning to upgrade their rig soon.

  • With no big updates from AMD until 2027, and Intel until well into 2026, we might not get much in the way of laptop CPUs this year.
  • The leak implies that 2026 notebooks likely stick to Zen 5, meaning subtle upgrades.
  • If the higher core counts and beefier iGPUs pan out, thin-and-light performance and iGPU gaming could jump.
  • Desktop versions of these CPUs, from both AMD and Intel, could still arrive sooner, with reports pointing to sometime in 2026.

OK, what’s next? For now, it’s impossible to verify the validity of this leak.

  • Although the leaker (momomo_us on X) is usually a reliable source, the roadmap doesn’t appear to be an official AMD or Intel document.
  • It’s important to note that none of this could turn out to be true.
  • However, if this leak does check out, it’ll be a while before true next-gen CPUs make it to market.
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Sorry, gamers — Intel’s new CPUs won’t deliver any gains
A render for an Intel Arrow Lake CPU.

Intel is setting expectations for its upcoming Arrow Lake-S desktop CPUs. Although the company is holding strong that the new generation will be competitive with the best processors when they release on October 24, the new range of CPUs won't deliver much, if any, performance gains for gamers -- and that's coming from Intel itself.

To kick off the Arrow Lake generation, now called Intel Core Ultra 200S, Intel is releasing five processors. You can see the standard Core Ultra 9, 7, and 5 models in the table below, along with Core Ultra 7 and 5 models that cut the integrated graphics for a slightly lower price. All five of the processors are unlocked for overclocking with the new LGA 1851 socket. Unlike AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs, Core Ultra 200S chips require a new motherboard as Intel retires its LGA 1700 socket.

Read more
Intel did the unthinkable with its new Arrow Lake CPUs
A render of an Intel Core Ultra 200-S chip.

It finally happened. Intel killed Hyper-Threading on its desktop CPUs. The new Arrow Lake range, called Core Ultra 200S, ditches the simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) feature that Intel has held onto for more than a decade. And according to Intel, it doesn't need the extra threads to still deliver a generational performance improvement, even up against the best processors.

Intel says the new range, which we break down in detail in our post focused its gaming potential, can deliver an 8% performance improvement in single-threaded workloads over the previous generation, and a 4% uplift compared to the Ryzen 9 9950X. Those are pretty small margins, but the real impressive stuff comes in multi-threaded performance.

Read more
No one is buying AMD’s new Zen 5 CPUs, and it’s painfully obvious why
The Ryzen 9 9900X sitting on its box.

AMD's new Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, which were aimed at claiming a spot among the best processors, are off to a rocky start. According to early sales numbers from German retailer Mindfactory, the number of new AMD CPUs the website has shipped is only in the double digits, despite being on the market for nearly a week.

Mindfactory is only one retailer, but it actually displays the number of products it sold on its website. The Ryzen 5 9600X has seen over 20 sales, while the Ryzen 7 9700X has had over 30. You can see the lack of enthusiasm for Zen 5 CPUs elsewhere, though. On Amazon's bestsellers page, the last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D ranks in the first spot. The first Zen 5 CPU on the list, the Ryzen 7 9700X, is in 47th place.

Read more