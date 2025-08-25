Leaked AMD roadmap reveals new CPUs, but there’s one problem

What’s happened? An unofficial mobile CPU roadmap shows upcoming lineups from both AMD and Intel. Unfortunately, sources point to a long wait for both brands.

The slide includes some of the best processors right now, such as Intel’s Arrow Lake-HX or AMD’s Strix Point.

It also points to the future, with plans for both brands going into 2026 and even 2027.

AMD appears to be working on new laptop lines, including Gator Range and Medusa Point.

Gator Range is said to replace Fire Range, as per VideoCardz. Meanwhile, Medusa Point covers the premium laptop CPU tier.

Another AMD lineup, Gorgon Point, is said to be an update to Strix Point. It’ll still run on the same Zen 5 CPU architecture.

Some coverage also mentions Medusa Halo (higher-end APU) and Medusa BB (mainstream), all tagged for 2027 on that slide.

Meanwhile, Intel’s plans include Panther Lake and lower-end Wildcat Lake, but those aren’t set to launch soon.

Based on the content of the slide, we may have to wait a long time for any major laptop CPU updates.

This is important because: Next-gen laptop CPUs sound great, although we might have to wait for them for quite some time.

Medusa Point/Halo APUs are rumored to push higher CPU core counts and next-gen RDNA graphics in notebooks.

Several summaries cite up to 24 CPU cores on some Zen 6 mobile parts, but specs remain unconfirmed.

On the other hand, the late 2025 and 2026 roadmap looks pretty bare.

It seems that we won’t get true next-gen products until 2027.

AMD’s Gator Range and Medusa Point, built on Zen 6 architecture, are both slated for a 2027 release.

Why should I care? Laptop gaming enthusiasts need to be mindful of this possible roadmap if they’re planning to upgrade their rig soon.

With no big updates from AMD until 2027, and Intel until well into 2026, we might not get much in the way of laptop CPUs this year.

The leak implies that 2026 notebooks likely stick to Zen 5, meaning subtle upgrades.

If the higher core counts and beefier iGPUs pan out, thin-and-light performance and iGPU gaming could jump.

Desktop versions of these CPUs, from both AMD and Intel, could still arrive sooner, with reports pointing to sometime in 2026.

OK, what’s next? For now, it’s impossible to verify the validity of this leak.