Digital Trends
Computing

Possible Intel road map shows 9th-generation CPUs arriving in 2018

Kevin Parrish
By
Intel

Chinese website XFastest provides slides of what appears to be Intel’s processor roadmap for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. Although the slides could be fake, they mirror recent rumors that Intel’s ninth-generation processors would begin to surface in the next several months. The roadmap shows the Core i7-9900K, the Core i7-9700K, the Core i5-9600K and the Core i5-9400 arriving in the third quarter.

These chips will be a refresh of Intel’s eighth-generation design for desktop chips, aka Coffee Lake-S, rather than its upcoming “true” ninth-generation “Ice Lake” design. This isn’t unusual for Intel as seen with the launch of its eighth-generation CPU family in August 2017 although those initial chips, based on a refreshed seventh-generation design, targeted thin-and-light laptops instead of desktops.

As previously reported, the Core i9-9900K will supposedly introduce an eight-core Intel chip to the mainstream market with a base speed of 3.6GHz, a maximum boost speed using two cores at 5GHz, and 16 threads. Meanwhile, the Core i7-9700K will supposedly be an eight-core chip as well but without Hyper-threading technology. It will have a base speed of 3.6GHz and a maximum boost speed of 4.9GHz using just one core.

Meanwhile, on the Core i5 front, the upcoming Core i5-9600K will supposedly be a six-core chip with no Hyper-threading, a base speed of 3.7GHz, and a maximum turbo speed of 4.8GHz using two cores. The Core i9-9400 will be a six-core chip as well, no Hyper-threading, a base speed of 2.9GHz and a maximum turbo speed of 4.1GHz using one core.

For the uninitiated, the “K” suffix means the processors will be unlocked, allowing you to overclock the chip’s speeds. The Core i9-9900K, the i7-9700K, and the i5-9600K will supposedly have a power draw of 95 watts while the “locked” Core i5-9400 will only have a power draw of 65 watts.

As for the first and second quarters of 2019, there are currently no labeled parts on the roadmap, but merely unnamed chips that will be based on the eighth-generation Coffee Lake-S refresh. Based on the slide, Intel could release another Core i9 part, a second Core i7 part, two Core i5 chips, and four Core i3 processors.

As Intel stressed during its recent 2018 second-quarter earnings call, the company is quite pleased with its 14nm product roadmap as it leads into 2019. The company’s seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” products introduced in 2016 are based on the 14nm+ process technology while the current eighth-generation chips are based on a refined 14nm++ process technology. Chips slated for 2019 are expected to use the 14nm+++ node (aka the third 14nm revision) while Intel’s 10nm process won’t mass produce chips until the end of 2019.

Intel is in dire need of an eight-core processor for the mainstream market given AMD introduced eight-core chips in 2017 with the launch of its first Ryzen processors. The only eight-core chip residing outside Intel’s server-focused processor family is the Core i7-7820X chip for enthusiasts released in 2017 packing eight cores, 16 threads, a base speed of 3.6GHz and a maximum boost of 4.3GHz. It currently sells for $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
Up Next

The truth is out there: These are the 10 best 'X-Files' episodes
cheap macbook deals
Computing

Apple’s new MacBook Air with Intel’s 8th-gen processors expected this year

Don't buy a MacBook Air until Apple announces its refresh this fall. The new notebook is expected to keep the same sub-$1,000 starting price, but will come with even more powerful processors that top out with quad-core performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Coffee Lake
Computing

Intel i9-9900K storms ahead of competition in potential early benchmark

Intel's next-generation Core i9-9900K may have made an appearance in a recent 3DMark benchmark, putting out a fantastic performance to steam ahead of both the last-generation 8700K and an AMD Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Cannonlake
Computing

Intel’s 10nm ‘Cannon Lake’ processors won’t arrive until the 2019 holiday season

Intel chief engineering officer Venkata Renduchintala said the company’s 10mn processors won’t appear in products until the 2019 holiday season. He revealed the new launch window during Intel’s second quarter 2018 conference call.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Core X-Series
Computing

Intel’s soldered ninth-gen CPUs could give them even greater overclocking room

Intels' upcoming ninth-generation CPUs could have soldered heatspreaders on the eight-core models, potentially opening up even greater overclocking potential thanks to improved cooling.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Everything you need to know about Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to enable new gmail updates sq2
Computing

Leaked Android app shows message scheduling is coming to Google’s Gmail

A new build of Google’s Gmail Android app reveals the service will eventually support email scheduling. Evidence appears within a line of the app’s code, assigning the “menu_schedule_send” command to a “Schedule send” menu…
Posted By Kevin Parrish
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Gaming

Valve bans Steam game that was installing cryptocurrency mining malware

A cheap Steam game called Abstractism appeared to be infecting users' computers with a program that mines cryptocurrency. Valve has since removed it from Steam and banned the developer.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Nvidia confirms its preshow Gamescom event, promises ‘spectacular surprises’

Nvidia confirmed previous rumors that the company will host a special event just before the Gamescom gaming convention in Germany. Called the GeForce Gaming Celebration, the event will be held off-site at a now-secret location.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
kaspersky releases tool to counteract cryptxxx ransomware
Computing

SamSam ransomware has generated $5.9 million from victims since 2015

Sophos reports that the SamSam ransomware has done more financial damage than previously believed, generating $5.9 million from its victims since it appeared in December 2015. Hackers use SamSam in attacks about once per day.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
biometric mirror judges your looks gettyimages 695140842
Emerging Tech

Judgmental A.I. mirror rates how trustworthy you are based on your looks

Would you be freaked out if a facial recognition mirror started making judgement about your age, gender, race, attractiveness, and even trustworthiness? Say hello to the Biometric Mirror.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
HP LaserJet Pro M426fdw Multifunction Wireless Laser Printer laser printer deals
Computing

Earn up to $10,000 by squashing printer-based bugs in HP’s bounty program

HP calls an “industry first” in launching a print security bug bounty program providing rewards up to $10,000. It’s backed by Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced security platform that manages bug bounties, vulnerability disclosures, and more.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware 17 R5 review
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen