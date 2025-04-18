 Skip to main content
Leaked specs for AMD’s RX 9070 GRE reveal something gamers really need

AMD’s RX 9070 XT made it onto every ranking of the best graphics cards shortly after launch, but many gamers are waiting for more. With spotty availability and trouble finding a GPU at MSRP, we’re left hoping that AMD will have new GPUs coming out soon. Good news: It looks like AMD has something up its sleeve, and we just learned the specs. Spoiler alert: One of the specs is something that gamers might love.

VideoCardz leaked the specs for the RX 9070 GRE, which stands for “Great Radeon Edition.” In the previous generation, the RX 7900 GRE ended up being one of the top GPUs in terms of value for the money, and it did a good job of bridging the gap between the higher-end and the mainstream cards. It looks like that might be the case in this generation, too, although remember — this is just a leak and nothing is certain until AMD says so.

With that disclaimer out there, let’s dig into what VideoCardz claims we can expect from the RX 9070 GRE. The GPU is said to come with 3,072 stream processors (SPs, or simply cores), which means that a lot of the cores will be disabled compared to the RX 9070 XT and non-XT, which come with 4,096 and 3,584 cores, respectively.

Although that’s a pretty sizeable drop in cores, higher clocks will somewhat soften the blow. The RX 9070 GRE will reportedly hit 2.79GHz in boost clocks. Memory-wise, we’re looking at 12GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 192-bit interface, but there’s a downside — the memory will be clocked at 18Gbps as opposed to 20Gbps (which is what the RX 9070 XT serves up). As a result, the bandwidth should sit at 432GB/s, which — again — will be a drop compared to the flagship cards, which offer 640GB/s.

The RX 9070 GRE might not be released worldwide. Initially, its predecessor was only launched in China, but later on it appeared on the global market (and became an unexpected favorite). That might be the case with this GPU as well, but it’d be great to see it hit the global market soon.

AMD is said to launch the RX 9060 XT within the next couple of months. If that ends up being the case, the RX 9070 GRE would bridge the gap between the RX 9070 and the RX 9060 XT quite nicely. With 12GB VRAM and a 192-bit bus, it could be what gamers need, but it all depends on pricing and availability. We know that 16GB and 8GB cards with a 128-bit bus aren’t quite the best solution for AAA titles, so that’d give the GRE GPU a bit of an advantage.

