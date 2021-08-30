AMD’s Threadripper Pro series was meant to be a competitor to Intel’s Xeon line of workstation chips. While the Threadripper Pro 3995WX certainly was a force to reckoned with, its successor looks to be getting a nice bump in performance based on leaked benchmarks.

Benchleaks spotted the Threadripper Pro 5995WX in some PugetBench benchmarks using Agisoft Metashape Pro photogrammetry software. The 5995WX completed the Rock Model in 156.6 seconds, beating the 3995WX, which came in at 205.1 seconds. The School Map was done in 608 seconds compared to 844.3 seconds on the 3995WX. Both tests constitute an over 20% improvement.

Moving on, the 5995WX finished the Park Map in 8,601.3 seconds and the School Model in 2,250.4 seconds. Unfortunately, there weren’t any 3995WX results available for comparison. Regardless, it certainly looks like the 5995WX is a worthy upgrade to the venerable 3995WX.

This isn’t the only time the 5995WX has shown up on the internet. It was spotted in the well-known distributed computing project MilkyWay@home. It was also accompanied by the 12-core Threadripper Pro 5945WX.

While there is still much we don’t know about the Threadripper Pro 5000 series, code-named Chagall, we do know it will be based on Zen 3 and likely use the same sWRX8 socket as before. The non-Pro Threadripper models will also likely use the same sTRX4 socket. Threadripper 5000 is also rumored to support 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory.

It was initially reported that AMD would release Threadripper 5000 in August, but we now know that the company moved the date to November instead. AMD has already shown the power of Zen 3 in its Ryzen and Epyc line of chips and now looks to show off its engineering chops on the workstation. Ryzen alone brought a 19% improvement in instructions per clock (IPC). The percentages from the PugetBench benchmarks seem to bear out a similar level of improvement, if not higher.

While Threadripper Pro chips aren’t normally sold to consumers, the non-Pro version has been popular with enthusiasts. We expect pricing to be a little higher than previous releases but probably not more than $100. The good news is that CPUs seem to be in much better shape than GPUs when it comes to availability. Ryzen chips, at least, seem to be widely available and at MSRP.

