This ultra-stylish 27-inch QHD monitor is discounted to $250

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the more appealing monitor deals is perfect for anyone who’s looking for a well-priced QHD monitor. Available direct from Lenovo, you can buy the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor for $250 saving you $70 off the regular price of $320. An attractive option for anyone who wants a good-looking monitor, this deal won’t stick around for long with strictly limited stock available. Take a quick look below at why you need this monitor then hit the buy button if it sounds good to you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor

All the best monitors have one thing in common — great picture quality. While the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor may not feature on the list, it looks great. Its 2560 x 1440 QHD means plenty of screen space with large-scale, vivid images at all times. Whether you need a monitor for juggling many different windows at once or you want to stream your favorite shows in style, the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor knows how to make it all look good.

As well as that, it has ultra-narrow bezels so it fits well onto your desk without stealing too much focus. Built into it is Natural Low Blue Light and Eyesafe Display Certification so your eyes will benefit from less eye strain if you’re using it for a while. That’s not to the detriment of color accuracy either with no risk of yellow distortions like you can get with some other solutions. On top of all that, there’s also Lenovo Artery software which makes it easier to adjust monitor settings. All conducted on-screen, you can easily switch between different modes depending on if you’re working or watching a show or movie.

Wrapping up things nicely, besides the ultra-narrow bezels, the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor has a near 90% screen-to-body ratio so it looks great. You can focus on its excellent visuals including sRGB 99% color gamut, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1.77 times the clarity of a full HD monitor. In every way, the Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor is an excellent monitor for the price.

The Lenovo 27-inch QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor is usually priced at $320 but right now, it’s over 20% off when you buy direct from Lenovo. Bringing the price down to $250, you save $70 off the full price. This means it’s a great time to upgrade your home office’s monitor for less. Buy it now before the deal ends shortly.

