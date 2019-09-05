IFA 2019 has brought us a number of new product announcements and Lenovo is no exception. The computer manufacturer unveiled three new monitors: The Q24i, the Q27q, and the Lenovo ThinkVision S28u.

Let’s take a closer look at what Lenovo’s upcoming monitors have to offer.

Lenovo Q24i and the Q27q

The Q24i monitor (pictured above) is a 23.8-inch IPS display outfitted with AMD FreeSync technology, built-in speakers, and Full HD resolution. In addition, customers can expect this monitor to also offer a 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and a selection of ports that includes an HDMI port, a VGA port, and an Audio out port. And besides its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, the Lenovo Q24i also appears to have extremely thin bezels (for three out of the four sides of this monitor). Lenovo refers to these bezels as NearEdgeless.

Lenovo’s Q27q monitor (pictured below) is also an IPS display but at 27 inches, it’s slightly bigger than the Q24i. The resolution gets a boost here too as the Q27q monitor features a QHD display with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution. This monitor also sports AMD FreeSync, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. The Q27q also has built-in speakers and a variety of ports. However, unlike the Q24i, instead of a VGA port, the Q27q comes with a DP 1.2.

Both of the monitors also include the three-sided NearEdgeless bezels and, according to Lenovo, both monitors are “TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort-certified,” which means both monitors are designed to reduce on-screen flickers and to reduce eye strain.

Lenovo ThinkVision S28u

While the ThinkVision S28u (pictured above) is the biggest display among Lenovo’s newly announced monitors, it’s also the only one that seems to be primarily geared toward for use in businesses. This enterprise-friendly monitor features a 28-inch IPS display and a 4K UHD resolution. This display has many of the same features as the Q24i and the Q27q, including: The three-sided NearEdgeless bezels, a 75Hz refresh rate, an HDMI port, a DP 1.2 port, and a 3.5mm Audio out port. This monitor is also TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort-certified and also features low blue light emissions.

Editors' Recommendations