Lenovo Annual Sale 2023: Save on laptops and gaming PCs

Lenovo has started its annual sale which means this is the perfect time for you to save big on a laptop or gaming PC. Right now, there are plenty of amazing offers on some of the best budget laptops, 2-in-1 laptops, and gaming PCs or laptops. Whatever your plans or your budget, there’s going to be something here for you. We’re here to narrow things down to some of the highlights so read on while we take you through them. In no time, you’ll find the right purchase for you.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e — $269, was $999

One of the more appealing laptop deals for anyone on a budget, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e is basic but a good bet for someone looking for a robust system, perhaps for their child or simply because they need to keep costs down. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The amount of storage is a pleasant surprise given it means you shouldn’t have to worry about relying on cloud storage, while it also gives plenty of room for Windows 11 Home that’s installed on the system. An 11.6-inch HD display is pretty basic but it at least offers 250 nits of brightness and anti-glare properties. Military-grade levels of protection and the ability to use the screen as a touchscreen are the highlights here with the laptop also including a stylus for more accurate sketching.

Lenovo Yoga 7i — $865, was $1,400

Vying for a future place among the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo Yoga 7i looks pretty great. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Crucially, its 16-inch touchscreen is gorgeous. It offers a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 with anti-glare properties, low blue light emissions, and 400 nits of brightness. A 360-degree hinge means you can rotate it in a variety of different positions and be able to use it in ways that suit you. As befitting from one of the best laptop brands, there are useful extras like a fingerprint reader for security and a full HD webcam too.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i — $900, was $1,350

One of the better gaming PC deals is on this Lenovo Legion Tower 5i. It looks great, matching the stylings of many of the best gaming PCs. Inside is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The star of the attraction is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. It’s not the fastest of the 30-series range of GPUs but it’s appropriate for the price. A series of easy-to-access ports makes this a convenient gaming PC for anyone keeping costs down.

Lenovo Legion 5 — $1,050, was $1,570

Vying for a place among the best gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion 5 packs a lot in for the price. There’s an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of memory and plenty of storage thanks to the 1TB SSD. For the graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of VRAM could be more powerful but it’s reasonable for the price. There’s also a great 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won’t have to worry about motion blur while playing fast-moving games. With great cooling methods, this is a well-specced system for the price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon — $1,211, was $3,519

One of the best Lenovo laptop deals in terms of sheer money saved off the MSRP is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a great 14-inch WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness. A LED backlight makes it look good while there are narrow bezels to keep things sleek. A fingerprint reader is useful for security while a backlit keyboard looks good. It may not feature in our look at the best laptops but other Lenovo ThinkPads do, so it’s worth checking out. It’s particularly well suited for anyone who needs a robust business laptop to take between meetings.

