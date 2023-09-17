 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Lenovo’s big weekend sale

Albert Bassili
By

If you missed out on last week’s laptop deals, don’t worry! There are still a lot of great deals floating around, and you’re in luck because Lenovo is having a great weekend sale with a lot of great laptops on offer. Of course, with hundreds of offerings, it can get a bit overwhelming, so we’ve collected the five best deals across different budgets for you to pick from. So, without further ‘ado, let’s jump right in.

15-inch AMD IdeaPad 1 — $245, was $400

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.
Lenovo

If you’re looking for good budget laptop deals, the Ideapad 1 toes the line very well between price and overall features. With a 15-inch screen that runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you’re getting a lot of it for the cost right out of the gate, but pair that with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and you get an excellent day-to-day laptop. The Ideapad 1 runs on 4 GB DDR5 memory, which isn’t much, especially with how resource-hungry Windows 11 is, so it runs in S mode instead, a cut-down version that still gives you all the basic functions but doesn’t burden the laptop’s resources. It also comes with 128GB of internal memory, which, again, isn’t much but should suffice if you’re going to be streaming most of your content and relying on cloud services, which is what this laptop is made for. Overall, it’s a great option if you just need the basics.

13-inch Chromebook Duet 5 — $369, was $499

Chromebook Duet 5
Lenovo

Another great budget device is the Chromebook Duet 5, which is more of a tablet with laptop functionality than anything, but a great option if you’re on the move a lot. Under the hood, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, a slightly older CPU meant for smartphones and tablets but more than enough for a Chromebook, especially since the OS isn’t resource-hungry, which is great. We also appreciate that it comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which gives you a bit more leeway with opening apps and tabs on your browser. As for storage, you only get 128GB, which, much like the IdeaPad 1, is on the smaller side but is more than enough if you’re going to be streaming and relying on the cloud. It’s a great productivity and day-to-day device, and the keyboard is even detachable, so you can use it purely as a tablet if you’d like.

Related

14-inch Intel ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $869, was $3,629

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 laptop with a cityscape scene on the display.
Lenovo

The ThinkPad T14s is a surprisingly powerful mid-range laptop targeted toward business users, but really, it’s a great laptop all around. It runs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7, a mid-range desktop CPU that has a lot of power, so you’ll have no issue running most productivity tasks. It also comes with a more substantial 512GB of storage, which is perfect if you need to save a lot of files locally, especially for things like presentations and whatnot. As for RAM, it’s a little on the lower end at 8GB, but mostly because it’s running Windows 11 Pro in full mode. Even so, you shouldn’t run into too many quality-of-life issues, and the battery life will last you about 12-13 hours, making this an all-day laptop, which we appreciate.

13.3-inch Intel ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 — $739, $3,129

ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
Lenovo

If you’re looking for a great 2-in-1 laptop that’s a bit more powerful, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 is a good option with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor under the hood. Combined with a whopping 16GB of DDR4 RAM, you’re going to get a really streamlined experience overall without having to deal with app and tab management, making the X13 Yoga a productivity powerhouse. It also comes with an impressive 512GB of storage, a 13.3-inch IPS panel running a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and the 300 nits of peak brightness even means you can use it in relatively bright environments. All in all, the Thinkpad X13 Yoga Gen 2 is likely one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find this weekend when it comes to balancing cost with features.

14-inch Intel ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 — $999, was $4,249

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 in laptop form, with the internet browser open.
Lenovo

On the other hand, if you need a strong laptop and are okay with spending a little bit extra, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a good choice. It runs the same 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage like the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2, with the main difference being the better screen. It hits 100% RGB and can hit a peak brightness of 400nits, so you can use it in any environment that isn’t direct sunlight, and the keyboard is backlight, which we appreciate. It’s also relatively future-proof with both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This HP 17-inch laptop just had its price slashed from $500 to $300
The HP 17t-cn300 17.3-inch laptop against a white background.

One of the cheaper laptop deals comes directly from the source with a sizeable discount on a 17-inch laptop at HP. Usually priced at $500, you can buy it for just $300. While this isn't a system for any with big expectations, it's ideal for typing up papers, taking to class, or simply browsing the internet. The $200 saving makes it much more affordable too. Here's everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP 17-inch laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands and a good option to consider when buying something inexpensive. With the HP 17-inch laptop, you get all the core essentials. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is exactly fast but it's the right kind of basics you need for getting work done while using a Windows 11-based system.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $700 off today
The Razer Blade 15 open on a table.

A laptop with premium stats, processing, and graphics is never something to turn your head from. That's doubly true when it has a massive discount. So, it is pretty clear why this deal on the Razer Blade 15, which lets you get $700 off of the powerful gaming laptop, is one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the moment. Dropping over 20%, from $3,300 to $2,600, this laptop deal will get you a big cut in price if you purchase today. Go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading to see why this deal got us hooked.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15
"240Hz OLED" was a phrase we included in the first sentence of our Razer Blade 15 review. It was something that needed to be said, because this is a gaming laptop and one of the best gaming laptops at that. It has got an impressive stat line and equipment sheet. That also includes 16GB of RAM, a full terabyte of SSD storage, an Intel Core i9 and, of course, an RTX 3070 Ti. It doesn't take a computer genius to tell you that you aren't going to have much trouble (unless its a skill issue) playing any of the best PC games on this device.

Read more
Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 50% off right now
Intel Online Connect

Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup offers a laptop model for almost everyone, and with this deal on the 11th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon it offers some impressive savings for professionals and small businesses. Currently you can grab the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $1,160, which is a 50% discount from its regular price of $2,319. However, there are many configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that qualify for this 50% discount, so you can customize your build several different ways and still count on saving big.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
There are a lot of options when trying to track down the best laptops for your daily workflow, and the ThinkPad lineup alone offers several of them. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide can help you sort through some of the broader similarities and differences between models, but when it comes to meeting the needs of users who want something secure, powerful, and portable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a difficult computer to top. Its base offering includes an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Read more