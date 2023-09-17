Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Lenovo’s big weekend sale

If you missed out on last week’s laptop deals, don’t worry! There are still a lot of great deals floating around, and you’re in luck because Lenovo is having a great weekend sale with a lot of great laptops on offer. Of course, with hundreds of offerings, it can get a bit overwhelming, so we’ve collected the five best deals across different budgets for you to pick from. So, without further ‘ado, let’s jump right in.

15-inch AMD IdeaPad 1 — $245, was $400

If you’re looking for good budget laptop deals, the Ideapad 1 toes the line very well between price and overall features. With a 15-inch screen that runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you’re getting a lot of it for the cost right out of the gate, but pair that with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and you get an excellent day-to-day laptop. The Ideapad 1 runs on 4 GB DDR5 memory, which isn’t much, especially with how resource-hungry Windows 11 is, so it runs in S mode instead, a cut-down version that still gives you all the basic functions but doesn’t burden the laptop’s resources. It also comes with 128GB of internal memory, which, again, isn’t much but should suffice if you’re going to be streaming most of your content and relying on cloud services, which is what this laptop is made for. Overall, it’s a great option if you just need the basics.

13-inch Chromebook Duet 5 — $369, was $499

Another great budget device is the Chromebook Duet 5, which is more of a tablet with laptop functionality than anything, but a great option if you’re on the move a lot. Under the hood, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, a slightly older CPU meant for smartphones and tablets but more than enough for a Chromebook, especially since the OS isn’t resource-hungry, which is great. We also appreciate that it comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which gives you a bit more leeway with opening apps and tabs on your browser. As for storage, you only get 128GB, which, much like the IdeaPad 1, is on the smaller side but is more than enough if you’re going to be streaming and relying on the cloud. It’s a great productivity and day-to-day device, and the keyboard is even detachable, so you can use it purely as a tablet if you’d like.

14-inch Intel ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $869, was $3,629

The ThinkPad T14s is a surprisingly powerful mid-range laptop targeted toward business users, but really, it’s a great laptop all around. It runs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7, a mid-range desktop CPU that has a lot of power, so you’ll have no issue running most productivity tasks. It also comes with a more substantial 512GB of storage, which is perfect if you need to save a lot of files locally, especially for things like presentations and whatnot. As for RAM, it’s a little on the lower end at 8GB, but mostly because it’s running Windows 11 Pro in full mode. Even so, you shouldn’t run into too many quality-of-life issues, and the battery life will last you about 12-13 hours, making this an all-day laptop, which we appreciate.

13.3-inch Intel ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 — $739, $3,129

If you’re looking for a great 2-in-1 laptop that’s a bit more powerful, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 is a good option with its 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor under the hood. Combined with a whopping 16GB of DDR4 RAM, you’re going to get a really streamlined experience overall without having to deal with app and tab management, making the X13 Yoga a productivity powerhouse. It also comes with an impressive 512GB of storage, a 13.3-inch IPS panel running a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and the 300 nits of peak brightness even means you can use it in relatively bright environments. All in all, the Thinkpad X13 Yoga Gen 2 is likely one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find this weekend when it comes to balancing cost with features.

14-inch Intel ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 — $999, was $4,249

On the other hand, if you need a strong laptop and are okay with spending a little bit extra, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 is a good choice. It runs the same 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 vPro processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage like the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2, with the main difference being the better screen. It hits 100% RGB and can hit a peak brightness of 400nits, so you can use it in any environment that isn’t direct sunlight, and the keyboard is backlight, which we appreciate. It’s also relatively future-proof with both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

