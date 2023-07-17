 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

6 laptop deals you need to know about in Lenovo’s ‘Buy More’ sale

Jennifer Allen
By

Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals at the moment, but they’re even better when you use the code BUYMOREOFFER at the checkout and save up to an extra $100 off the previous price. That’s the case with anything over $500 in the sale. Because of such awesome deals, we’ve picked out some highlights in the sale that are worth your time. Whether you’re looking to buy a super cheap laptop for your child or you want a high-end powerhouse of a system for work, there’s something here for you. With anything over $500, you can take up to $100 off the price to save even more. Remember though — don’t pay too much heed to Lenovo’s estimated value system. Usually, it’s very excessive so the discount may not be as huge as it sounds. Still, all of these are good laptops at their reduced price and worth your time.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $169, was $319

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 on a white background.

The best Chromebooks are often ideal if you’re looking for an inexpensive first laptop for your child and you want something robust. While the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook might not benefit from the extra $100 off, it’s still good value for money. You get a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB so it’s better quality than you’d think. There’s also a 720p HD webcam for taking video calls. 13.5 hours of battery life means it’ll last throughout the school day too.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e  — $229, was $939

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e at a side angle displaying a browser window.

A regular feature in many sales, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 remains a good bet because it’s so robust. It’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has been reinforced with rubber bumpers to protect against damage. It even has keys that are mechanically anchored to cut down on the risk of them being torn off, while it can withstand a drop of up to three feet. As well as that, its 11.6-inch HD screen is a touchscreen so you can use it in a versatile fashion. While its Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of memory combo aren’t powerful by any means, it does have 128GB of SSD storage which is convenient. It also comes with a stylus for being more exact with your taps.

Related

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 — $480, was $830

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 in tent mode on a white background.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a little too cheap to use the $100 off coupon, but it’s worth the investment without it. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight though is what makes all the best 2-in-1 laptops so appealing — its 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It has 300 nits of brightness, is LED backlit, and offers 45% NTSC. The laptop also comes with a Lenovo digital pen for more precise sketching, while there’s a fingerprint reader built-in for extra security. It also has a stylish backlit keyboard so it’s a good option for those who want style and practicality.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga — $725, was $1,849

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga in tent mode on a white background.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Titanium Yoga is classily designed in a way that reminds you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 13.5-inch QHD screen with a 2256 x 1504 resolution. It’s a touchscreen so you can use it as a tablet too while there’s 450 nits of brightness and 72% NTSC. Also, you gain a fingerprint reader on the keyboard and a Lenovo precision pen for sketching purposes. Don’t forget to use the BUYMOREOFFER coupon to get an extra $25 off.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 — $1,300, was $1,630

The Lenovo Legion 5i displaying Windows 11.

Lenovo makes some of the best gaming laptops at the moment and the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 demonstrates why it has that reputation. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlight here is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card that ensures you can play the latest games in style. It’s teamed up with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 350 nits of brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving action with no risk of motion blur. The keyboard is a cool-looking RGB backlit keyboard while you also benefit from an advanced cooling system. Use the code BUYMOREOFFER to get $60 off the listed price.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 — $5,759, was $9,939

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 Intel Mobile Workstation facing forward on a white background.

One of the best laptops if you can afford it, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is packed with great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a frankly ludicrous 128GB of memory, and 4TB of SSD storage. Yup, we said 128GB of memory. It’s more than anyone is likely to need right now but ideal for future-proofing. It also has an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card which is seriously powerful stuff. For the screen, you get a 16-inch WUXGA OLED panel with a 3840 x 2400 resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 and 400 nits of brightness. It’s a touchscreen too if you want to be more precise with your work. It’s the ultimate machine that is excessive for many, but you can always snag an extra $100 off with the BUYMOREOFFER code.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
If you’re very quick you can score 25% off the Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you want to take advantage of 2-in-1 laptop deals but you haven't found a bargain that speaks to you, your search possibly ends with Lenovo's 25% discount for the Lenovo Yoga 7i. From the device's original price of $1,350, you'll only have to pay $1,010 for savings of $340. You're going to have to hurry if you want it though, because the offer is very limited and almost all of the available stocks have already been claimed. If you delay your purchase for this 2-in-1 laptop, there's a high chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop
A 2-in-1 laptop offers versatility because it comes with many forms, taking advantage of the utility of a laptop's keyboard and the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide. You'll enjoy these benefits with the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which is equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen featuring 2.2K resolution. The display is attached to the device's body with 360-degree hinges, which will allow you to easily switch between laptop form and tablet form.

Read more
Dell XPS 15 laptop with an RTX 4060 is $500 off for a limited time
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you need help in your search for a powerful laptop, here's a recommendation -- the Dell XPS 15, especially since you can get it with a $500 discount from Dell that lowers its price from $2,799 to $2,299. It's still not cheap, but with its performance and style, you'll quickly understand why it's worth every single penny. Stocks of the machine are extremely limited though, so before the offer expires, you're going to have to make the decision that you're getting this laptop and push through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop
The Dell XPS 15 tops our list of the best 15-inch laptops, and it all begins with the dependable performance that you'll get from its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 32GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need for laptops that will run demanding tasks like editing huge video files. You'll never experience slowdowns and crashes when you're multitasking on the Dell XPS 15, so you'll be able to finish your daily tasks much faster.

Read more
Flash deal drops this excellent HP starter gaming PC under $400
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Walmart has one of the best gaming PC deals for anyone keen to save big while still being able to game well. Right now, you can buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for $399 saving a huge $350 off the regular price of $749. Capable of playing plenty of the latest games if you don't mind tweaking the detail level, it's a great option for many. You'll need to be quick though as stock is running down fast.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L
The HP Victus 15L may not be one of the best gaming PCs with this kind of spec, but it's still worth considering if money is tight but your need for PC gaming is high. The system offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD RX6400 graphics card. This puts it on a par with the better-known Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. In most games, you'll need to adjust settings to play the latest titles like Diablo IV but with older or less demanding titles like Fortnite, performance will be pretty good. It's all about tempering your expectations but there's a lot to like here.

Read more