Lenovo has some fantastic laptop deals at the moment, but they’re even better when you use the code BUYMOREOFFER at the checkout and save up to an extra $100 off the previous price. That’s the case with anything over $500 in the sale. Because of such awesome deals, we’ve picked out some highlights in the sale that are worth your time. Whether you’re looking to buy a super cheap laptop for your child or you want a high-end powerhouse of a system for work, there’s something here for you. With anything over $500, you can take up to $100 off the price to save even more. Remember though — don’t pay too much heed to Lenovo’s estimated value system. Usually, it’s very excessive so the discount may not be as huge as it sounds. Still, all of these are good laptops at their reduced price and worth your time.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $169, was $319

The best Chromebooks are often ideal if you’re looking for an inexpensive first laptop for your child and you want something robust. While the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook might not benefit from the extra $100 off, it’s still good value for money. You get a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness and 100% sRGB so it’s better quality than you’d think. There’s also a 720p HD webcam for taking video calls. 13.5 hours of battery life means it’ll last throughout the school day too.

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e — $229, was $939

A regular feature in many sales, the Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 remains a good bet because it’s so robust. It’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and has been reinforced with rubber bumpers to protect against damage. It even has keys that are mechanically anchored to cut down on the risk of them being torn off, while it can withstand a drop of up to three feet. As well as that, its 11.6-inch HD screen is a touchscreen so you can use it in a versatile fashion. While its Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of memory combo aren’t powerful by any means, it does have 128GB of SSD storage which is convenient. It also comes with a stylus for being more exact with your taps.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 — $480, was $830

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a little too cheap to use the $100 off coupon, but it’s worth the investment without it. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight though is what makes all the best 2-in-1 laptops so appealing — its 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 resolution. It has 300 nits of brightness, is LED backlit, and offers 45% NTSC. The laptop also comes with a Lenovo digital pen for more precise sketching, while there’s a fingerprint reader built-in for extra security. It also has a stylish backlit keyboard so it’s a good option for those who want style and practicality.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga — $725, was $1,849

The Lenovo ThinkPad Titanium Yoga is classily designed in a way that reminds you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 13.5-inch QHD screen with a 2256 x 1504 resolution. It’s a touchscreen so you can use it as a tablet too while there’s 450 nits of brightness and 72% NTSC. Also, you gain a fingerprint reader on the keyboard and a Lenovo precision pen for sketching purposes. Don’t forget to use the BUYMOREOFFER coupon to get an extra $25 off.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 — $1,300, was $1,630

Lenovo makes some of the best gaming laptops at the moment and the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 demonstrates why it has that reputation. It has the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlight here is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card that ensures you can play the latest games in style. It’s teamed up with a 16-inch WQXGA display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 100% sRGB, 350 nits of brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving action with no risk of motion blur. The keyboard is a cool-looking RGB backlit keyboard while you also benefit from an advanced cooling system. Use the code BUYMOREOFFER to get $60 off the listed price.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 — $5,759, was $9,939

One of the best laptops if you can afford it, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 is packed with great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a frankly ludicrous 128GB of memory, and 4TB of SSD storage. Yup, we said 128GB of memory. It’s more than anyone is likely to need right now but ideal for future-proofing. It also has an Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics card which is seriously powerful stuff. For the screen, you get a 16-inch WUXGA OLED panel with a 3840 x 2400 resolution along with Dolby Vision, HDR 500 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 and 400 nits of brightness. It’s a touchscreen too if you want to be more precise with your work. It’s the ultimate machine that is excessive for many, but you can always snag an extra $100 off with the BUYMOREOFFER code.

