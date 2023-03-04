Flash deal drops the price of this Lenovo Chromebook to $105

When it comes to budget laptops, cheap Chromebook deals should be the first thing you look for. Chromebooks are already cheap, usually under $300, but extra deals discount them to the price of a nice dinner. Take this Lenovo Chromebook deal, for instance. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is usually only $139, a very cheap laptop. This weekend, though, it’s discounted to only $105. Granted, that’s only a $34 discount, but that’s a hefty price cut considering how cheap it was to begin with. If you’re a tech savvy customer who wants to hear more about why this Lenovo Chromebook deal is worth your money, read on. If the price is enough to grab you, buy it at the link below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

Chromebooks aren’t known for their power. They’re known for being easy to use, portable, cheap, and dependable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 checks all of those boxes. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, a dependable option that is fairly standard for both Chromebooks and low budget laptops. It has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card, which is also in the low-budget tier, but could handle 1080p video fine. If you do want to watch 1080p or 4K video, you’ll have to get an external monitor from the best monitor deals, since this device’s 11-inch display can only handle 720p.

This Chromebook has a microphone and webcam, so Zooming into family get-togethers and class will be easy. The camera is also 720p, so you’ll look nice and crisp during your meetings. The whole device only weighs 2.47 pounds, so you’ll barely notice it in your bag during your commutes. It has a wide variety of ports for connecting to external monitors, headsets or MicroSDs. It only has 4GB of RAM, but its 64GB of memory is eMMC, a fast and reliable memory storage format.

This Lenovo Chromebook was already cheap, but a $34 price cut just dropped it into the best laptop deals territory. Lenovo laptop deals are known to sell out fast, so grab it before the weekend is over.

