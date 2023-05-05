 Skip to main content
This portable Lenovo Chromebook just had its price slashed to $105

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy - Onyx Black

Shoppers usually turn to Chromebook deals when the laptop deals that they see are still too expensive. Here’s one of the most affordable options — the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $105, as its original price of $139 was slashed by Best Buy for $34 in savings. There’s no telling how much time is left on the offer though, so if you think the Chromebook would work great for you, there’s no reason to hesitate on making the purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

Lenovo is no stranger to our list of the best Chromebooks, and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 shows the brand’s expertise in making devices that are powered by Google’s Chrome OS. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which actually don’t look like much on paper. However, since Chrome OS is designed to utilize web-based apps instead of installed software, as we mentioned in our Chromebook versus laptop discussion, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 still performs smoothly. It also only has 64GB eMMC flash memory, which would be extremely limiting for traditional laptops but not in the case of Chromebooks, as they come with built-in support for cloud storage.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 packs a relatively small 11.6-inch HD screen, but the size of the display makes the device more portable. With a weight of around 2.42 lbs. and a body with thickness of 0.67 of an inch, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is very portable, so it won’t be hard to carry during your travels or to school. If you’re always making video calls or joining online meetings, you can do so through the Chromebook as it features a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, though you can also plug in your own headphones through the headphone jack.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is portable and affordable, but it’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy after a $34 discount on the device’s sticker price of $139. You’ll only have to pay $105 for the Lenovo Chromebook 3, but you should be warned that the offer may disappear at any moment. If you think about it for too long, you may miss out on the savings, so add the Chromebook to your cart and check out right now.

