 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best cheap laptop deal today is a Lenovo Chromebook for $105

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 sits open on a desk.

Are the laptop deals that you see online still beyond your budget? Then it’s highly recommended that you go for a Chromebook like the Lenovo Chromebook 3. Originally already very affordable at $139, it’s even cheaper due to a 24% discount from Lenovo that lowers its price by $34 to $105. This bargain won’t be available for long, so if you want to see the capabilities of a Chromebook, you should make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. That may not look much on paper, but the device is still capable of functioning smoothly with these specifications because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system relies on web-based apps instead of installed software, which results in low overhead and fast performance for Chromebooks despite being equipped with cheap components. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and since it’s smaller than a sheet of A4 paper and weighs just a bit more than 1 kg, it’s very portable for employees or students who are always on the move.

The 11-inch HD display of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 will let you work on your projects and watch streaming content with high clarity, while its stereo speakers will make all sounds crystal clear. The device also comes with a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and an audio jack to let you connect all the accessories that you need for work or play. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that’s supplemented by its support for cloud storage so you’ll still have enough space for your files.

Related

Chromebooks are already generally more affordable than their Windows-powered counterparts, but you can get them for even cheaper if you look for Chromebook deals like Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The device will be yours for just $105, following a 24% discount on its sticker price of $139 for savings of $34. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of this sale though, so don’t hesitate to buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 if it has caught your attention.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get a $50 Amazon gift card when you subscribe to Microsoft 365
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.

One of the best Microsoft Office deals is on Microsoft 365 Family at Amazon. If you buy today, you can get a 12-month subscription for the whole family for $100 instead of $150, plus you get a $50 Amazon gift card bundled in for free. Combined, that means the Microsoft 365 Family Subscription works out at just $50 for the year. Here's a look at who needs it and why.

Why you should buy Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription
If you've been checking out the best alternatives to Microsoft Office, you'll appreciate that you can't go wrong with the genuine article. This version of Microsoft 365 gives you 12 months of access for up to six people so the whole family can easily use its services all year around. It provides you with access to Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Outlook.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB RAM is over $5500 off, and that’s no joke
this lenovo laptop with 128gb ram is over 5500 off deal thinkpad p16 feature

If you're looking for one of the most high-end laptop deals around, Lenovo continues to knock things out of the park with a deal on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation. As with all Lenovo laptop deals, it's been given a fairly hefty estimated value price by Lenovo of $9,649 but given the spec, that could be possible here. Right now, the laptop is discounted by a huge $5,564 so it's down to $4,085. That's no impulse buy price but if you're looking for a supremely powerful laptop, it could be worth the investment. Intrigued? Let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation is high-end stuff. In many cases, it's probably going to be overkill if you simply want a laptop to complete basic tasks on. If you need a powerhouse of a system, regular edit videos, or simply need something that truly never misses a beat for a long time, this could be the one for you. It has a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired up with 128GB of RAM. Yup, we said RAM, not SSD storage. That's a frankly phenomenal amount given even high-end gaming systems tend to offer 32GB at most right now, so this is seriously future-proofed. For storage, you get 2TB of SSD storage so -- again -- it's going to last a very long time.

Read more
Searching for a cheap laptop? Look no further than this $250 HP
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

HP is the place to look right now for cheap laptop deals. This is probably the best one out there: a 14-inch HP laptop for only $250, down $200 from its original $250. It's not a flashy gadget, but it can handle all your basic tasks and it's incredibly cheap. Read more about it below, but click Buy Now before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP 14t
HP is one of the best laptop brands at the moment so even at this price, you're still getting a reasonable laptop. The system offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The processor is far from speedy but it's reassuring to see 8GB of memory when some systems at this price still stick to the painfully low 4GB. The 14-inch display is a standard HD one but you get micro-edge bezels so it takes up less room than you'd expect plus it offers HP's BrightView technology for a brighter picture. Other useful additions include an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam along with an SD media card reader.

Read more