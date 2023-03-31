Are the laptop deals that you see online still beyond your budget? Then it’s highly recommended that you go for a Chromebook like the Lenovo Chromebook 3. Originally already very affordable at $139, it’s even cheaper due to a 24% discount from Lenovo that lowers its price by $34 to $105. This bargain won’t be available for long, so if you want to see the capabilities of a Chromebook, you should make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. That may not look much on paper, but the device is still capable of functioning smoothly with these specifications because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system relies on web-based apps instead of installed software, which results in low overhead and fast performance for Chromebooks despite being equipped with cheap components. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and since it’s smaller than a sheet of A4 paper and weighs just a bit more than 1 kg, it’s very portable for employees or students who are always on the move.

The 11-inch HD display of the Lenovo Chromebook 3 will let you work on your projects and watch streaming content with high clarity, while its stereo speakers will make all sounds crystal clear. The device also comes with a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and an audio jack to let you connect all the accessories that you need for work or play. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, but that’s supplemented by its support for cloud storage so you’ll still have enough space for your files.

Chromebooks are already generally more affordable than their Windows-powered counterparts, but you can get them for even cheaper if you look for Chromebook deals like Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo Chromebook 3. The device will be yours for just $105, following a 24% discount on its sticker price of $139 for savings of $34. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of this sale though, so don’t hesitate to buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 if it has caught your attention.

