 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook just got a $150 price cut

Jennifer Allen
By
Man sitting with Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook.

Lenovo is continuing its run of offering great Chromebook deals with an excellent price cut for the Lenovo Chromebook 5i. Normally priced at $440, it’s currently down to $290 so you save a huge $150 off the regular price. A discount of 34% makes this an appealing option for anyone scouring laptop deals for something ChromeOS based so we’ve taken a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 5i

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i is a simple Chromebook but it looks delightful. Sleek and slim, it’s ideal for taking out and about with you. It has a LED light bar that changes color to highlight its 10-hour battery life while there’s a webcam privacy shutter to keep you safe as needed. It’s all a reminder of why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around.

Under the stylish hood is an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The SSD storage is the highlight here as usually even the best Chromebooks stick with eMMC storage which is much slower. Besides offering around double the space you’d normally see, you’ll get a slight speed boost by having SSD storage which helps alongside the slower processor and smaller amount of memory. It won’t make a huge difference but at least it means you won’t have to worry about solely relying on cloud storage.

Related

There’s also a highly attractive 14-inch full HD screen so you get all the benefits of 1920 x 1080 resolution so you can see plenty of what’s going on. A 720p HD webcam rests above that with an array microphone ensuring you can be heard clearly. Two USB-C ports are helpful for charging and data transfers, while there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support too. While this isn’t the fastest of Chromebooks, it’s a little classier than most in this price range so you’re sure to get a good quality experience.

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i is usually priced at $440 but for now, it’s down to $290 at Lenovo. It won’t stay this price for long so if you’re looking for a good value Chromebook, snap it up now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Your excuse to buy this 34-inch curved Samsung QHD monitor
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023
The ultra-wide Samsung gaming monitor displaying a rainbow pattern,

Have you always wanted a curved monitor, but never found the excuse to spend that much cash? Forget excuses, just wait for one to drop into a reasonable price range. Right now, thanks to some monitor deals at Samsung, you can get a 34-inch S65UA Curved Monitor with Ultra WHQD resolution for only $500. That's $200 off its usual price of $700. Grab it before Samsung ends the deal or stock sells out.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung S65UA Curved Monitor
Whether you'll be working on creative projects, playing video games, or multitasking between several apps, the Samsung S65UA, with its 21:9 aspect ratio and Ultra WQHD resolution, will make sure that you maximize your screen real estate, while showing you sharp details and vivid colors. Compared with straight displays, curved screens can provide a more immersive experience when playing single-player games, reduce glare and reflections, and slightly save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The 1000R curvature of the screen on the Samsung S65UA matches the curve of the human field of sight, which not only enhances productivity as you can view everything at a glance, but also reduces eye strain when you're looking at the screen for long hours.

Read more
Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Chromebook-tablet hybrid is $110 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.

One of the best Chromebook deals today is sure to delight anyone who can't decide between buying a tablet or a laptop. Over at Lenovo, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for $269 saving you $110 off the regular price of $379. If you're keen to keep costs down while still enjoying the laptop/tablet experience, read on while we explain more about what's so great about this system. It's easily one of the more tempting laptop deals for the budget-conscious.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
Lenovo makes some of the best Chromebooks around which makes a lot of sense given its reputation as one of the best laptop brands. In the case of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3, it's simple yet just what you need from a Chromebook. If you want something portable to take to class or something for your daily commute, it should suit those needs.

Read more
Clearance sale knocks $340 off the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023
lenovo ideapad slim 7i pro review

There are laptop deals for any kind of device that you need, whether you want a budget option or a high-performance machine. If you're in the market for the latter, here's an offer from Lenovo that's hard to refuse -- the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon at 22% off, which brings its price down to $1,150. That's $340 in savings from its original price of $1,490, but you'll need to make the purchase now if you want to enjoy the discount because we're not sure when it will end.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon laptop
Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, and its Slim devices are its premium line of clamshell laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. Everything about the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon certainly falls under that premium description, starting with its powerful performance. Inside the laptop are the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our laptop buying guide for those who will be running intensive applications or engaging in any form of content creation. If you're only planning to use the device for simple functions, you'll be able to accomplish all your tasks in no time because all the processes will run so smoothly.

Read more