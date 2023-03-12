This 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook just got a $150 price cut

Lenovo is continuing its run of offering great Chromebook deals with an excellent price cut for the Lenovo Chromebook 5i. Normally priced at $440, it’s currently down to $290 so you save a huge $150 off the regular price. A discount of 34% makes this an appealing option for anyone scouring laptop deals for something ChromeOS based so we’ve taken a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 5i

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i is a simple Chromebook but it looks delightful. Sleek and slim, it’s ideal for taking out and about with you. It has a LED light bar that changes color to highlight its 10-hour battery life while there’s a webcam privacy shutter to keep you safe as needed. It’s all a reminder of why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around.

Under the stylish hood is an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The SSD storage is the highlight here as usually even the best Chromebooks stick with eMMC storage which is much slower. Besides offering around double the space you’d normally see, you’ll get a slight speed boost by having SSD storage which helps alongside the slower processor and smaller amount of memory. It won’t make a huge difference but at least it means you won’t have to worry about solely relying on cloud storage.

There’s also a highly attractive 14-inch full HD screen so you get all the benefits of 1920 x 1080 resolution so you can see plenty of what’s going on. A 720p HD webcam rests above that with an array microphone ensuring you can be heard clearly. Two USB-C ports are helpful for charging and data transfers, while there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support too. While this isn’t the fastest of Chromebooks, it’s a little classier than most in this price range so you’re sure to get a good quality experience.

The Lenovo Chromebook 5i is usually priced at $440 but for now, it’s down to $290 at Lenovo. It won’t stay this price for long so if you’re looking for a good value Chromebook, snap it up now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations