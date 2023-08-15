 Skip to main content
This Surface Pro-style Lenovo Chromebook is $130 off right now

If you’re absolutely in love with the design of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 but the 2-in-1 device is too expensive for you, then you may want to check out the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. It’s much more affordable at its original price of $499, but you can current get it for even cheaper from Lenovo at just $369 following a 26% discount from the brand’s Chromebook deals. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of the $130 in savings, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately while the offer is still online.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, just like Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices, falls under the category of detachable 2-in-1 laptops. You can use it as a tablet with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution, or as a laptop by attaching the detachable fabric folio keyboard that also doubles as a protective cover for the display. It’s easy to switch between the two modes, which will allow you to maximize both them across various situations.

While Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices are powered by Windows, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 runs on Google’s Chrome OS. As a Chromebook, it depends on web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of installed software. This is why the device still runs smoothly even though it’s only equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 also offers just a 128GB eMMC for storage, but you’ve got extra space for your files on the cloud through Google Drive.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 may still be beyond your budget if it appears in 2-in-1 laptop deals, but you can get the same detachable design with the more affordable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. The device is on sale from Lenovo for only $369, after a $130 discount that pulls its price down from $499. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at 26% off though, as there’s no telling when the bargain will end. Don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Read more