This Surface Pro-style Chromebook is 34% off for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
While Windows laptops can be great, Windows itself is a little bit resource-hungry, which means that when you buy something a bit more budget-oriented, the performance can suffer a little bit. An alternative option is going with something like a Chromebook that runs on ChromeOS, which itself is a much lighter and less resource-hungry operating system. One example that has a great Black Friday deal on it is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, which is even on our list of best Chromebooks. We’ll go into it a bit below, but you can grab it right now at Lenovo for $329 instead of the usual $499, and if you like what you see, it’s a good idea to grab it while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Probably one of our favorite things about this Chromebook Duet 5 is the screen it comes with, which is a gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED panel, and while it only runs an FHD resolution, that’s not really an issue for a small screen, especially at this price point.  Under the hood is a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Processor, one of the newer models of mobile processors, and more than enough to handle ChromeOS and any productivity tasks you throw at it. That said, if you consider yourself a power user who has several tabs and apps open at the same time, you might find yourself struggling a little bit with the 8GB of RAM that’s included.

As you’d expect, the keyboard is detachable and connects with a magnetic, and it even has surprisingly big and nice keys, with the only big downside being that the keyboard can’t be angled, which is a shame since it would be perfect otherwise. Luckily, it makes up for it in other ways, such as the impressive 256GB of storage which you likely won’t go through, and the 15.5 hours of battery life, which competes with some of the best laptops in that category.

Overall, the Chromebook Duet 5 is an excellent portable device with a pretty great discount from Lenovo, bringing it to an affordable $329 price point. Of course, if you’d still like something a bit different, there are some other great Chromebook Black Friday deals you can take advantage of.

