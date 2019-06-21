Share

Chromebooks are known to be a popular alternative to traditional laptop computers. They are purposely built for browsing the internet and handling modern web apps. With lots of Chromebooks available today, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. But if you are looking for a budget-friendly option, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a solid contender. Normally $423, Amazon is offering it for only $169 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

This deal is one of the lowest you’ll find for a brand-name full-size Chromebook. For young students, on-the-go professionals, or anyone else in need of a no-frills computer that’s light on the wallet, the Lenovo S330 is one of the better choices on the market. Though you will likely have the chance to check out a lot more laptop deals to on Prime Day.

BUY NOW

This laptop comes loaded with Chrome’s OS, a Linux-based operating system developed by Google. It stores data online and uses Google apps like Google Drive, Google Docs, and Gmail instead of traditional software such as Microsoft Office. This feature eliminates the need for large hard drives where software and files are normally stored.

Weighing just a little over 3 pounds and boasting a 14-inch HD display, the Lenovo S330 is an ideal size for an all-day work laptop. It’s equipped with multiple connectivity options, including a USB Type 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a USB Type C port (Power Delivery and DisplayPort), and a card reader. Lenovo also included a built-in 1-megapixel 720p HD webcam, a single microphone, and speakers for video chatting and other multimedia purposes.

Under the hood, this laptop packs a MediaTek quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It can run a range of different websites without sluggishness. It’s safe to say that you’ll likely not run into any issues with everyday tasks, such as word processing, video watching, and social media browsing. In terms of battery, Lenovo claims that this laptop can run up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is pretty solid for a device of its price range.

Fast, simple, and secure, you can expect the Lenovo S330 to deliver a great day-to-day performance for your work or school needs. Order yours today on Amazon for only $169. In case you need more storage, you can get the 64GB version of the Lenovo S330 at a discounted price of $264.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and MacBook deals on our curated deals page.