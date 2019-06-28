Share

Amazon Prime Day may have become the marquee summer event for deals on laptops, tablets, and other tech products, but the 4th of July remains a reliable time to also expect electronics sales from brands such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

Lenovo is among the brands offering the best bargains for America’s birthday, and their sale on select items means you now can score a Gen 5 ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop for just $849, saving you an exceptional $830 on the original price. If the ThinkPad X1 Carbon isn’t the laptop for you, Lenovo is also offering deep discounts on select products sitewide with the promo code QUICKSHIP10, unlocking savings of up to $900. Cash in on these deals now through July 7th, and put all that money you saved towards burgers, brews, and whatever else you need for your 4th of July bash.

The Gen 5 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is among the most powerful products the company produces, and is leaps and bounds ahead of the old “stinkpads” of the past. At just 2.5 pounds and 0.62 inches thin, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo’s smallest, lightest Ultrabook ever. The 14-inch Quad HD display screen is protected by a carbon-fiber reinforced chassis and magnesium alloy roll-cage, meaning its prepared to handle all the bumps and bruises most laptop tend to endure. Designwise, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon continues with Lenovo’s classic tactile keyboard, anchored by the iconic red TrackPoint button for streamlined navigation.

Under the hood, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is powered by 7th generation Intel core processors, and runs on the Windows 10 Pro operating system, with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. Among other noteworthy features is the built-in Intel Thunderbolt 3 technology, which enables four times the data and twice the bandwidth of any other port type when connected via USB-C. The Thunderbolt Dock also allows output to two 4K displays.

While the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the biggest steal of this deal with a whopping savings of 49%, Lenovo is also offering deep discounts on its other lines of laptops, like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 (now 42% off), the ThinkPad X280 (45% off), and the IdeaPad S340 Touch (32% off), with the promo code QUICKSHIP10. These Lenovo laptop deals are only available through July 4th weekend, so make sure to score yours now before you miss out.

