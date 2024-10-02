Best Buy is selling a great Lenovo student laptop for just $330 right now

One of the better laptop deals on the internet today is this student laptop offer from Best Buy. You can buy the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop for $330 instead of $550 today. Already a pretty good value given its 2-in-1 capabilities, it’s even better value now that it’s $220 off. One of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals available at the moment, it’s well-suited for browsing online, watching videos, or getting some light work done. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop

You won’t see the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop winning any awards for being one of the best laptops, but as Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business users in particular, it’s worth paying attention to. The Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor paired up with 8GB of RAM, so it’s pretty basic but just fine for web browsing or typing up documents. There’s also 256GB of SSD storage, which is a little low but just fine for basic work.

More appealing is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen which offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution, wide viewing angles, and a glossy screen. It also has an LED backlight to ensure it’s clear to see in many different lighting scenarios. Since it’s a touchscreen you can be more tactile with how you work, if you prefer, and the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop has room for built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop also has other useful extras, such as HDMI output if you want to connect it to a monitor or TV, a Thunderbolt port, built-in HD webcam, and a built-in media reader. All the essentials are here even if at heart this isn’t one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. In our Lenovo Flex 5i review of a more powerful model, we explained that it offered “solid productivity performance for the price.” While this has an older processor, that remains the case here as the price reflects that slightly weaker performance.

Normally $550, the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop is down to $330 for a limited time at Best Buy, so you save a huge $220 off an already appealing 2-in-1 laptop. If it sounds like what you’re looking for, check it one out by tapping the buy button below.