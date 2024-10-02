 Skip to main content
Best Buy is selling a great Lenovo student laptop for just $330 right now

View of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop open fully and sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Lenovo

One of the better laptop deals on the internet today is this student laptop offer from Best Buy. You can buy the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop for $330 instead of $550 today. Already a pretty good value given its 2-in-1 capabilities, it’s even better value now that it’s $220 off. One of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals available at the moment, it’s well-suited for browsing online, watching videos, or getting some light work done. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop

You won’t see the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop winning any awards for being one of the best laptops, but as Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands for business users in particular, it’s worth paying attention to. The Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor paired up with 8GB of RAM, so it’s pretty basic but just fine for web browsing or typing up documents. There’s also 256GB of SSD storage, which is a little low but just fine for basic work.

More appealing is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen which offers a 1920 x 1080 resolution, wide viewing angles, and a glossy screen. It also has an LED backlight to ensure it’s clear to see in many different lighting scenarios. Since it’s a touchscreen you can be more tactile with how you work, if you prefer, and the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop has room for built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

The Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop also has other useful extras, such as HDMI output if you want to connect it to a monitor or TV, a Thunderbolt port, built-in HD webcam, and a built-in media reader. All the essentials are here even if at heart this isn’t one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. In our Lenovo Flex 5i review of a more powerful model, we explained that it offered “solid productivity performance for the price.” While this has an older processor, that remains the case here as the price reflects that slightly weaker performance.

Normally $550, the Lenovo Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop is down to $330 for a limited time at Best Buy, so you save a huge $220 off an already appealing 2-in-1 laptop. If it sounds like what you’re looking for, check it one out by tapping the buy button below.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Lenovo ThinkPad is down to $799 from $2,099
The front of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s displaying image editing software.

The Lenovo ThinkPad range often stands a head above other laptop deals going on thanks to being a reliable workhorse of a system for many business users. Right now you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 for $799. According to Lenovo, that works out as a huge discount of 61% off the usual price of $2,099. That’s a little unlikely, which isn’t entirely surprising given that Lenovo tends to have an overly optimistic estimated value system. However, whatever the true original price, $799 is still a great price for this laptop. Here’s what you need to know about it before you decide to buy. The 4-day sale ends today, so you haven't got long left to enjoy the discount.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s
As one of the best laptop brands for anyone seeking reliable business laptops, you can trust anything Lenovo develops. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would definitely be a good thing here but for working on the move, it’s not a huge loss.

Read more
Best refurbished laptop deals: How to find cheap used computers
microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

While it's important to own a laptop of some sort these days, especially if you travel often, many of the better laptops tend to be quite expensive, and if you're on a shoestring budget, then you may not want to spend the sort of money the best laptops are asking for. Luckily, one great alternative is to go for a refurbished laptop since they tend to be surprisingly cheap, with the main thing you'll likely give up in exchange for the lower price being cosmetic damage. Even better, most refurbished laptops come with some sort of warranty, so if you receive yours and find that it has issues, you can usually send it back.

To that end, there are really great refurbished laptop sales that you can check out as part of Best Buy laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals and Lenovo laptop deals. Alternatively, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, take a look at these refurbished MacBook deals, or if you still want to go for something new, you could consider checking out these laptop deals instead.
Best Buy refurbished laptops -- starting at $120
Best Buy's refurbished laptops are -- you guessed it -- Geek Squad Certified and while they may not be free and clear of absolutely all cosmetic scuffs they are still exceptionally clean and always in working order. Some of them even come with additional software like virus tools, streaming access, like Apple TV+, and much more. Of course, the best part is that you can get a premium and fully upgraded model for less, often with more storage, more power, and more features than you would when buying a base model brand new. You've got some great options from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Dell, Gateway, and even Apple to choose from. The cheapest models start around $120 and increase from there. The best way to know what's available is to head over and browse for yourself.

Read more
This affordable gaming laptop from HP just got $500 cheaper
HP Victus 16 gaming laptop on white background.

For one of the best gaming laptop deals of the week, head over to Best Buy. Today, you can buy an HP Victus 16 gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,400. Being able to buy a laptop with such a huge screen for this price is pretty great. In the past, we’ve described the Victus range as a “new gaming brand [making] its mark” and this is a good example of what HP has accomplished in recent years. If you’re looking for a new gaming laptop, we think you’ll like this one. Read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop
We reviewed a slightly different HP Victus 16 in 2022, but since then HP has gone from strength to strength. Crucially, the two models share a similar design. This HP Victus 16 also has a backlit keyboard with white lighting and it feels “great ... with deep travel and very snappy switches that provide excellent responsiveness for both gamers and productivity users.” It also has a larger touchpad, and the minimalist design looks eye catching with its V logo on the back.

Read more