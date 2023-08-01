 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of this Lenovo laptop from $330 to $200

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop but you don’t need a top-tier machine, you should be looking at the more affordable end of the laptop deals that are available online. Here’s a solid option — the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is on sale from Best Buy for just $200 following a $130 discount on its original price of $330. It’s the laptop equivalent of a daily driver, which should give you an idea on what to expect from it, but if you’re interested, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase quickly because it won’t stay this cheap for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, so it’s not capable of demanding tasks like editing huge multimedia files or playing video games at the highest graphic settings. However, for basic functions like typing reports, managing spreadsheets, and doing online research, it’s more than enough with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, pre-loaded in a 128GB SSD that will provide ample space for your documents.

The 15.6-inch HD screen on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is bright and clear enough to give you a good look at your projects, while also doubling as a decent display for watching streaming shows whenever you’re taking a break. The laptop is just 0.70 of an inch thick and weighs about 3.5 pounds, so it’s very easy to bring with your wherever you go, and it’s equipped with a built-in webcam and a dual-array microphone to let you make video calls and join online meetings.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a budget laptop that’s currently available for an even cheaper price from Best Buy, as the retailer is offering the device at $130 off. You’ll only have to pay $200 instead of $330, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how much time is left before the deal expires. If you think the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 will meet your needs, then there should be no hesitation if you want to get it for a bargain — push through with the transaction immediately so that you don’t miss out on the discount.

