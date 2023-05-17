Big discount drops the price of this Lenovo laptop to $235

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable laptop that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Originally priced at $400, Lenovo’s 41% discount makes it even cheaper at $235. There’s no information on when the offer will expire, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings of $165, you’ll need to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line, as explained by our guide on the Lenovo brands, so you shouldn’t expect performance that will match the high-end models of the best laptops. However, if you only need a device for basic functions like typing documents, browsing the internet, and making presentations, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 will be enough with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics card, and 4GB of RAM. Its speed won’t blow you away, but the laptop will be able to reliably get you through these activities. With Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded in the device’s 128GB SSD, you’ll have access to the familiar apps that you’ve used for years.

When it’s time to take a break, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 also functions as a decent entertainment device with its 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and Dolby Audio speakers, for clear images and sound when watching streaming content or catching up on social media. If you’re often engaging in video calls and joining online meetings, you can keep doing so on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 as it features an HD webcam with dual microphones, and it’s even got a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when it’s not in use.

Not all laptop deals that you see online are worth it, but Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a good purchase if you understand the device’s limitations. From its sticker price of $400, the laptop is down to nearly half-off to $235 following a $165 discount. The 41% price cut may end at any moment though, so if you’ve already decided to buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

