It’s Presidents Day, and this Lenovo laptop is discounted to $240

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo laptop deals are getting sweeter and sweeter this Presidents Day, and we’re particularly keen on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i deal. Normally priced at $375, you can snap up the stylish laptop for just $240 working out at a saving of $135 or 36%. A great offer for anyone looking for a cheap way to work on the move, this is one of the better value laptop deals around. If you know it’s for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that’s definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it’s robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It’s nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

It also has a delightful 14-inch full HD screen with an LED backlight to help you see it more clearly. Narrow bezels help with its portability too. We also appreciate it using Windows 11 Home in S mode so performance is good while giving you the benefits of the Windows platform. A 720p HD webcam is great for video calls while there’s a privacy shutter any time you need to be left alone. There are even two Dolby Audio speakers to ensure things come across more clearly. Count on all-day battery life too so you can get work done more easily throughout the whole day without worrying about needing to find a power source.

Whether you’re a student looking for a laptop to take to class or you’re an occasional commuter who needs their own Windows machine, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is capable of achieving all of that and more. Normally priced at $375, it’s enjoying a $135 discount right now, so it’s down to $240 at Lenovo. Sure to prove beneficial for many, we can’t see it staying at this price for long so snap it up now before you miss out on this excellent offer.

Lenovo’s Surface Pro-style Chromebook is $100 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 20, 2023 8:45AM
The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.

If you're looking for great value Chromebook deals, Lenovo has an excellent one on its Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. Normally priced at $430, it's down to $330 for a strictly limited time only. A saving of $100 or 23%, this is the ideal time to dive into one of the more inexpensive yet strongly recommended laptop deals out there. Let's take a look at why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
One of the best Chromebooks out there, if you simply need an effective laptop without the need for Windows, this is it. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 has everything you could need for the price as expected from one of the best laptop brands. It has a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. That's a chunky amount of storage for any Chromebook so there's plenty of space for all your files without necessarily relying on cloud storage all the time.

This HP 28-inch 4K monitor is $100 off in the Presidents Day sales
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 20, 2023 8:15AM
HP brings a 4K panel to its HP U32 monitor.

Upgrading your computer setup doesn't end after taking advantage of desktop computer deals, as you'll also need to purchase a monitor that will give justice to the new machine's capabilities. The 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor is a great option, especially with HP's $100 discount as part of its Presidents Day sales that pulls its price down to a more affordable $350 from its sticker price of $450.

Why you should buy the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor
Whether you'll be mostly be working on creative projects, building reports, watching streaming content, or all of the above, you'll get the best quality with the 28-inch HP U28 4K Monitor. It features a 28-inch display, which falls within the recommended sizes by our computer monitor buying guide, with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range so that you can clearly see even the smallest of details of whatever's on the screen. With factory color calibration, you'll enjoy accurate and vivid colors when dealing with web graphics, print, or photography.

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $600 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 20, 2023 7:50AM
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

A gaming laptop is a necessity for gamers who want to enjoy the wonders of modern video games. They don't usually come cheap, but fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals for Presidents Day like Lenovo's $660 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5. You'll only have to pay $1,250 for the device today instead of $1,910, but we're not sure until when the offer will last. If you want a relatively affordable gaming laptop, then the Lenovo Legion 5 may be the machine for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

