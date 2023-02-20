Lenovo laptop deals are getting sweeter and sweeter this Presidents Day, and we’re particularly keen on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i deal. Normally priced at $375, you can snap up the stylish laptop for just $240 working out at a saving of $135 or 36%. A great offer for anyone looking for a cheap way to work on the move, this is one of the better value laptop deals around. If you know it’s for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that’s definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it’s robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It’s nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

It also has a delightful 14-inch full HD screen with an LED backlight to help you see it more clearly. Narrow bezels help with its portability too. We also appreciate it using Windows 11 Home in S mode so performance is good while giving you the benefits of the Windows platform. A 720p HD webcam is great for video calls while there’s a privacy shutter any time you need to be left alone. There are even two Dolby Audio speakers to ensure things come across more clearly. Count on all-day battery life too so you can get work done more easily throughout the whole day without worrying about needing to find a power source.

Whether you’re a student looking for a laptop to take to class or you’re an occasional commuter who needs their own Windows machine, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is capable of achieving all of that and more. Normally priced at $375, it’s enjoying a $135 discount right now, so it’s down to $240 at Lenovo. Sure to prove beneficial for many, we can’t see it staying at this price for long so snap it up now before you miss out on this excellent offer.

