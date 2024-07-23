Lenovo’s cheap back-to-school laptop just got a 50% price cut

The new school year is just around the corner, so parents who are looking for student laptop deals to equip their child with a dependable companion device may want to check out Best Buy’s 50% discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. From its original price of $500, it’s down to $250, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the $250 in savings. If you think this laptop is the perfect purchase, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction right now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop

Students don’t need a high-end model of one of the best laptops to succeed in school, as there are budget-friendly but reliable options like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, it will be more than enough for basic tasks such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. The laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for versatility in working on your projects, plus sharp details and vivid colors for watching streaming shows during break times.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded for an operating system that will be familiar for most students, pre-installed in a 256GB SSD that should provide ample storage space for the school year’s files. If that’s not enough, there’s always the choice of saving documents on cloud storage services.

