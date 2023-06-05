This deal knocks $130 off Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook

If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets but would like to save some money along the way, Lenovo is offering a significant discount on the Chromebook Duet 5. This is a great tablet for students and professionals and it makes a lot of sense if you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup of tablets but are shopping on a budget. While this tablet would regularly cost $499, right now Lenovo has it discounted to just $369. That’s a savings of $130, and free shipping is included. In many locations Lenovo will even let you pick it up at the nearest Best Buy.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a 2-in-1 tablet that can compete in many ways with not only the best 2-in-1 tablets, but also the super popular Microsoft Surface Pro. On paper it lacks in specs when put next to high end tablets, but when it comes to actual user experience, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has nearly as much to offer. Chromebooks are meant to be simple, after all, and with 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it can get you through long work days in a word processor, creative jam sessions, or late nights buried in homework. It has a detachable keyboard and touch pad, a nice bit of design that gives the IdeaPad Duet 5 laptop ergonomics when you want it.

One of our favorite things about the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is the fact that it has an OLED display, which is pretty much unheard of at this price point. OLED display technology produces a stunning image, which makes this 2-in-1 tablet a great investment for content creators and weekend binge watchers. The high quality front-facing camera also makes it great for collaborating on projects or keeping in touch with loved ones. Fast charging technology and the ability to connect to 4K displays comes with the two USB Type-C ports, and plugging in for just 15 minutes will get you an additional three hours of battery life should you happen to drain the IdeaPad Duet 5 while working in the wild.

While the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 would typically set you back $499, you can currently make a purchase for just $369 at Lenovo. That’s a savings of $130, and free shipping is included.

