Lenovo’s version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is $260 off

If you’ve had your eye on some laptop deals but prefer the form factor of a tablet, Lenovo has discounted its IdeaPad Duet 5i tablet to an impressively low price of $540. This is a savings of $260, as the popular tablet would regularly cost $790. This is a great tablet for students and professionals. It also makes a lot of sense if you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup of tablet but are shopping with a budget. Free shipping is included with your purchase and Lenovo will even let you pick up at your nearest Best Buy in many location.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is one of only a few tablets that make a worthy alternative to the super popular Microsoft Surface Pro 9. It does lack in hardware compared to many Surface Pro builds out there, but its Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage are plenty for most users. It also has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card that powers the touch screen, and it’s powerful enough to both drive your binge watching sessions and create a snappy, responsive touch screen interface. The screen comes in at just over 12 inches.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i comes with a detachable keyboard and touch pad, a nice bit of gadgetry that will give the tablet laptop functionality. This will make it easier to use when writing, composing emails, and when you’re unable to find a flat surface to work on. This tablet is great for creatives and collaborators, as it has a high quality front-facing camera for video chats. Fast charging technology and the ability to connect to 4K displays comes with a USB Type-C port, and plugging in for just 15 minutes will get you an additional three hours of battery life should you happen to drain it while working in the wild.

While the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i would typically set you back $790, you currently can purchase this build for just $540 at Lenovo. That’s a savings of $260, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Lenovo has also arranged for pickups at the nearest Best Buy for many locations.

