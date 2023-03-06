 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is $260 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’ve had your eye on some laptop deals but prefer the form factor of a tablet, Lenovo has discounted its IdeaPad Duet 5i tablet to an impressively low price of $540. This is a savings of $260, as the popular tablet would regularly cost $790. This is a great tablet for students and professionals. It also makes a lot of sense if you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup of tablet but are shopping with a budget. Free shipping is included with your purchase and Lenovo will even let you pick up at your nearest Best Buy in many location.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i is one of only a few tablets that make a worthy alternative to the super popular Microsoft Surface Pro 9. It does lack in hardware compared to many Surface Pro builds out there, but its Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage are plenty for most users. It also has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card that powers the touch screen, and it’s powerful enough to both drive your binge watching sessions and create a snappy, responsive touch screen interface. The screen comes in at just over 12 inches.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i comes with a detachable keyboard and touch pad, a nice bit of gadgetry that will give the tablet laptop functionality. This will make it easier to use when writing, composing emails, and when you’re unable to find a flat surface to work on. This tablet is great for creatives and collaborators, as it has a high quality front-facing camera for video chats. Fast charging technology and the ability to connect to 4K displays comes with a USB Type-C port, and plugging in for just 15 minutes will get you an additional three hours of battery life should you happen to drain it while working in the wild.

While the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i would typically set you back $790, you currently can purchase this build for just $540 at Lenovo. That’s a savings of $260, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Lenovo has also arranged for pickups at the nearest Best Buy for many locations.

HP 72-hour flash sale: Save on laptops and gaming PCs
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 6, 2023 4:00AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP has a huge 72-hour flash sale going on right now which means there are plenty of deep discounts on monitors, laptops, gaming PCs and laptops, and a heap more. With so many options out there, we've picked out some of the highlights so you can quickly find the right deal for you. Whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Read on while we take you through what's on offer. And remember -- this sale only lasts for the next 72 hours so you haven't got long to make a decision.
HP 27-inch FHD monitor -- $190, was $290

If you're keen to expand your home office setup with a second monitor, this HP 27-inch FHD monitor is a good option. It's an ultra-slim design so it'll easily fit into your workspace. Thanks to it being full HD, you get a resolution of 1920 x 1080 to keep things clear while there's 300 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. While it may not be one of the best monitors you can buy, it still offers useful extra features. These include a low blue light mode to take the edge off any potential eye strain plus it has dual speakers built-in if you need a simple solution for your audio needs. It connects via HDMI 1.4 or VGA so there are useful options here for your work situation. At this price, it's one of the better value monitor deals around too.

Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Quantum Mini-LED monitor is $600 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 5, 2023 11:00AM
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

3

If you've just splurged on some gaming PC deals, you're probably looking for a pretty new display to back up your hardware. Let us introduce the motherload. This top-of -the-line 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95NA gaming monitor will blow you away, and right now it's on sale. It has a $600 discount, bringing the price from $2,300 to only $1,700. It's still not cheap, but it's a steal when you check out the display's specs. Let us tell you why you'll love it.

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $584 off today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 5, 2023 9:00AM
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

If you work from home, you need a dedicated business laptop. They perform better, are more organized, and keep your private info away from your work info. Our favorite business laptop from Dell is the Vostro, and they're usually on the list of the best laptop deals. Right now the Dell Vostro 3520 has a 45% discount, which brings its price down to just $729 from its original price of $1,313. That's $584 in savings, which you won't often see with business laptops, so don't hesitate to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3520
Are you getting frustrated from crashes that have caused you to lose your work, and slowdowns that have made you spend too much time on what should be a quick task? You won't be suffering through these issues with the Dell Vostro 3520. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need, the laptop will have no trouble keeping up with you. The Dell Vostro 3520 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can start setting up the laptop as soon as it powers on.

