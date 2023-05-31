There’s not enough chances to get a reliable and versatile 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, so you wouldn’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer that pulls the device’s price down to $450 from $700. We’re not sure until when the $250 discount will remain online, but since 2-in-1 laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line of laptops, according to our explainer on the various Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is one of its products that provides amazing value. With the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM onboard, the device will be able to keep up with all of your regular tasks for work or school. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD. It’s not going to match the power of the best laptops, but as a daily companion, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 won’t let you down.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 offers much more because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. From laptop mode, you can transform the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 into a tablet by folding its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to the device’s body. With a weight of about 4 lbs. and a thickness of just 0.70 of an inch, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is extremely portable and easy to take with you wherever you go.

Best Buy’s $250 price cut for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is one of the top laptop deals in the market right now, so it’s probably drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. Who wouldn’t want to get this 2-in-1 laptop for $450, instead of its original price of $700? There’s no telling what will happen first between the offer expiring and stocks selling out though, so you better act fast. Purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop right now if you want to secure your own for this cheap.

