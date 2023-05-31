 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $700, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is discounted to $450

Aaron Mamiit
By
Image of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop folded backwards sitting on the ground.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There’s not enough chances to get a reliable and versatile 2-in-1 laptop like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, so you wouldn’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer that pulls the device’s price down to $450 from $700. We’re not sure until when the $250 discount will remain online, but since 2-in-1 laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop

View of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop open fully and sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The IdeaPad is Lenovo’s budget and midrange consumer line of laptops, according to our explainer on the various Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is one of its products that provides amazing value. With the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM onboard, the device will be able to keep up with all of your regular tasks for work or school. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD. It’s not going to match the power of the best laptops, but as a daily companion, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 won’t let you down.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 offers much more because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen with the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. From laptop mode, you can transform the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 into a tablet by folding its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to the device’s body. With a weight of about 4 lbs. and a thickness of just 0.70 of an inch, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is extremely portable and easy to take with you wherever you go.

Related

Best Buy’s $250 price cut for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is one of the top laptop deals in the market right now, so it’s probably drawing a lot of attention from shoppers. Who wouldn’t want to get this 2-in-1 laptop for $450, instead of its original price of $700? There’s no telling what will happen first between the offer expiring and stocks selling out though, so you better act fast. Purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 laptop right now if you want to secure your own for this cheap.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get this 14-inch HP laptop for $180 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale
HP Laptop 14

Often a leader when it comes to laptop deals, Best Buy has a great offer on a super cheap HP 14-inch laptop. Usually priced at $200, this HP 14-inch laptop is down to $180 for a limited time only as part of the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. Now you might be thinking how that's 'only' $20 off but when you consider this laptop is already only $200, that 10% discount adds up fast. Making it more affordable for many on a tight budget, let's take a look at why it's worth it, or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the 14-inch HP 14z Laptop
There's no denying this HP 14-inch laptop is fairly basic. It's well-suited for web browsing or typing up documents via Google Docs or similar, but we wouldn't count on it for anything slightly demanding. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage so it's pretty basic in every way. Running Windows 11 Home in S mode means it can cope with simple activities while its 14-inch HD display at least offers BrightView technology to make things look better.

Read more
Usually $360, this laptop is down to just $279 at Walmart today
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable

If you're looking for a simple, ultra-thin laptop for school or casual use, Walmart has the deal for you. They've been dropping great deals on some of the best laptops out there recently. While this one isn't up there with Alienware or Lenovo in terms of performance, it is a super thin, super lightweight laptop with a surprising amount of power.

What's better, you can grab it from Walmart for just $279 rather than the $360 it usually goes for. That's a nice $81 discount that lets you grab a laptop that runs an 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 for less than most laptops that run that CPU. Therefore, if you don't care so much about gaming and are more focused on strong productivity and general use performance, the 14-inch Ultra Thin Notebook is really the way to go; let's take a look.

Read more
Dell gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted for Memorial Day
Alienware m18 laptop sitting on a table.

If you're planning to take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals on Memorial Day, you should know that you can already start your shopping as Dell has already rolled out its discounts for the holiday. We don't expect these offers to last forever, especially since stocks for some of them are extremely limited, so if you don't want to miss out, you should browse through them and choose what you want to purchase as soon as possible.

What to buy in Dell's Memorial Day sale for gaming laptops and PCs
For gamers who like the portability of gaming laptops, the most affordable option in Dell's Memorial Day sale is the , which you can get for $900 following a $600 discount on its original price of $1,500. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says will be enough for most gamers. It's also got a 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD. However, if you've got a larger budget, you may want to shoot for the . The device makes a run at the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, with an 18-inch Full HD+ screen with a 480Hz refresh rate and a 1TB SSD. Not only will it be able to smoothly run the best PC games, but it will also be ready to play the most anticipated titles that are coming soon. The Alienware m18 will be yours for $2,600, with savings of $350 on its sticker price of $2,950.

Read more