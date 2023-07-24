If you’re looking to buy a new laptop for work or school, you should consider going for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Originally priced at $700, it’s down to nearly half at just $400 following a $300 discount from Lenovo. Laptop deals like this one usually don’t last long though, either because the offer expires quickly or stocks sell out fast, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 — equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — isn’t going to challenge the best laptops in terms of performance. However, it’s definitely more than enough to handle basic tasks like typing documents, making presentations, and doing online research. You’ll get a good look at your projects on the device’s 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which also makes it a decent entertainment device for watching streaming content during your breaks. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 also offers ample storage space for your apps and files with its 256GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Providing you with more value is the fact that the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that offers both the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen. The 360-degree hinges that attach the display to its body enables easy transformation from laptop mode to tablet mode, as you’ll just have to fold the screen all the way back and beneath the keyboard.

While there’s no shortage of 2-in-1 laptop deals in the market, it’s rare to get a chance to buy one as cheap as $400. That’s what you’ll have to pay for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, after a $300 discount from Lenovo on its sticker price of $700. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to shop this offer, which means you should hurry with the transaction for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 if you don’t want to miss out.

