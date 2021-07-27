The new academic year is almost upon us, and whether students will continue remote learning or they’re going back to school, the importance of owning a reliable laptop can’t be ignored. Instead of just laptop deals, you should be looking specifically for student laptop deals to put a bigger priority on affordability without sacrificing performance, as schoolwork shouldn’t be bogged down by slowdowns and crashes.

If you’re planning to buy a new student laptop, you shouldn’t miss Staples’ offer for a pair of Lenovo laptops that are perfect for school. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is currently available from the retailer at $130 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $670 from its original price of $800, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 may be purchased at $190 off, lowering the laptop’s price to $690 from its original price of $880.

Students will enjoy the speed of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which is powered by a 2.4 GHz, quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 12GB of RAM. Running several apps and multitasking between them will not cause any issues, which is important because schoolwork sometimes requires a busy workstation. The laptop also comes with a 512GB solid-state drive (which should be more than enough storage for a student’s files and software), Intel Iris Xe graphics for decent image quality when browsing the internet and working with pictures, and battery life that can last for most of the day on a single charge.

One of the most useful properties of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is that it’s a 2-in-1 device, which means that students can fold back the screen all the way to transform it into a tablet for purposes such as presentations. And the 14-inch touchscreen with full HD resolution will make sure that you can clearly see what’s on the display.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a perfect companion for students because of its flexibility and top-notch components. With Staples’ discount that lowers its price by $130 to just $670 from its original price of $800, it’s an even more attractive option. If you want to take advantage of this offer before it disappears, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 isn’t a 2-in-1 device, but as a traditional laptop, its thin and lightweight design makes it very easy to carry to classes and around the house. It’s powered by a 3.6 GHz, quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card and a 512GB SSD for storage.

One of the major draws of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is its battery life, easily lasting through a whole day of classes even with several apps open and music streaming at the same time. The device is also equipped with a 14-inch display with full HD resolution, so you won’t be missing out on sharp images and realistic colors.

For a laptop that keeps things simple but with powerful performance under the hood, you should go for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7. Staples is selling the laptop with a $190 discount, bringing its price down to just $690 from its original price of $880. If you’re already looking forward to all the schoolwork that you can accomplish with the laptop and all the hours of rest and recreation that it can also provide, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 are ideal laptops for students and even better choices because of Staples’ discounts. However, there are other deals out there if you want to look at cheaper options or more powerful devices. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best laptop deals that are currently available from different retailers.

