This gaming laptop just had its price slashed from $900 to $600

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get into modern PC gaming because there are entry-level options that you can get for even cheaper through gaming laptop deals. Here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for an affordable $600, following Best Buy’s $300 discount on its sticker price of $900. We’re not sure when the device’s price will return to normal or how much stock is left, so you’ll want to complete the purchase now because the bargain can go offline at any minute.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Legion brand is Lenovo’s line of gaming laptops, but its least expensive gaming machines are in the IdeaPad brand, according to our explainer on the various Lenovo brands. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 falls under the latter category, but it doesn’t sacrifice too much to keep its price low. In fact, the device comes with design and features that are usually found on the Lenovo Legion gaming laptops, including a comprehensive set of ports that include USB-A; USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 support; HDMI 2.0; RJ 45; and DC-in. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 also has quad rear vents to provide better ventilation and optimize cooling, similar to Lenovo Legion devices.

In terms of performance, it’s understandable that it won’t be as powerful as the best gaming laptops, but the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is capable of smoothly running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll appreciate the details of your favorite titles on the gaming laptop’s 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, and you’ll be able to install multiple games at a time on its 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Gamers on a tight budget shouldn’t settle for laptop deals that don’t meet the requirements of today’s video games, especially when you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $600 from Best Buy. The $300 in savings on the gaming laptop’s original price of $900 can go towards more games and accessories, but you’ll need to hurry because there’s no telling when the offer will end. If you think the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is the best choice for you, buy it now so that you can get it for even cheaper than usual.

Read more