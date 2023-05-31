This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a huge discount

Gamers on a budget can still get a decent gaming laptop because there are offers like Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. From an already affordable $900, the machine is currently available from the retailer for just $600. We’re sure that the device will return to its original price very soon though, as gaming laptop deals for less than $1,000 usually don’t last long. If you want to get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for this cheap, you’ll have to push through with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo’s most affordable gaming laptops fall under its IdeaPad line instead of its Legion line, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and that includes the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. However, even with its cheap price, the machine still provides decent performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 won’t challenge the speed of the best gaming laptops, but it’s got what it takes to run most of the best PC games, especially if you’re fine with selecting low to medium graphics settings for certain titles.

Playing video games on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is easy on the eyes because of its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, and there’s enough space for multiple titles on the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD. With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games as soon as you boot up the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for the first time. For gaming laptop, it’s relatively portable with a weight of about 5 lbs. and thickness of 0.95 of an inch, so it will be easy to bring with you wherever you go.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a highly recommended gaming laptop for less than $1,000, but it’s currently even more affordable because of a $300 discount from Best Buy that pulls its price down to $600 from $900. There’s probably not much time left before the offer expires, so you don’t have time to waste. If you’re interested in getting the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for this cheap, you need to complete your purchase for one as soon as possible.

