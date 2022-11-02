Gamers shouldn’t settle for the usual laptop deals when they’re planning an upgrade. Gaming laptops usually don’t come cheap, but through this year’s early Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can score bargains like this $350 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop. You’ll only have to pay $550 instead of the gaming laptop’s original price of $900, but you need to hurry in completing the purchase because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop

Lenovo’s IdeaPad, which our explainer on Lenovo brands describes as a budget and midrange consumer line, reduces the cost to make the jump to PC gaming with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. You’ll still get decent performance to enjoy the best PC games though, as the gaming laptop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. There’s also a 256GB SSD, which is big enough for a few AAA titles and all their updates, and comes with Windows 11 out of the box so that you can start installing games as soon as it powers on.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen that’s clear and large enough so that you won’t have to invest in gaming monitor deals for playing at home. Meanwhile, for days when you’ll be on the go, it’s easy to bring the gaming laptop with you because it only weighs a shade below 5 pounds and is slightly less than an inch thick. The battery of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and it’s got a white backlit keyboard so that you can see the keys even in dimly lit places.

Best Buy’s early Black Friday discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is one of the top gaming laptop deals in the market right now. The retailer has slashed the device’s price by $350, making it more affordable at just $550 from its sticker price of $900, so it will fit the budget of more gamers. We’re not sure what will happen first — stocks running out or the offer getting pulled — so if you need a new gaming laptop, finalize your purchase of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop as soon as possible.

