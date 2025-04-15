The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is less than half-price — down to $189

If you can’t find laptop deals that fit a tight budget, you may want to consider looking at Chromebook deals instead. Here’s a very affordable offer from Best Buy: the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for just $189, for savings of $210 on its original price of $399. We’re not sure if stocks will still be available by tomorrow though, so we highly recommend proceeding with your purchase of the device today if you don’t want to miss out on this chance to get it for less than half-price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is an excellent device, but first, you should know — what is a Chromebook? It’s a laptop that runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which depends heavily on web-based apps instead of installed software. This results in quick startups and snappy performance, even on low-end hardware such as the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, MediaTek Integrated Graphics, and 4GB of RAM on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. These components aren’t impressive on paper, but on this device, it’s more than enough for handling basic tasks like doing online research and typing reports.

The 14-inch Full HD screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook makes it pretty portable, as it also only weighs below 3 pounds with thickness of just 0.73 of an inch. The laptop features a built-in HD webcam with a microphone for joining online meetings, and while it only has a 64GB eMMC for storage, you can use it with Google Drive or any of the other cloud storage services to save your files.

There are Lenovo laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but you can also get budget-friendly devices like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. From an already relatively affordable price of $399, it’s all the way down to only $189 from Best Buy for huge savings of $210. You’ll have to be quick in completing your transaction as the stocks that are up for sale may run out at any moment — add the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook to your cart and complete the checkout process today.