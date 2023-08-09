 Skip to main content
Lenovo just dropped the price of this Chromebook from $319 to $179

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook, originally $319, is down to almost half-price following a 43% discount from Lenovo. You’ll only have to pay $179 for the device for savings of $140, but you’ll need to move fast because we’re not sure when the offer will get removed. This is one of the most attractive Chromebook deals in the market, so we expect a lot of attention from other shoppers. Buy it right now if you don’t want to miss out because of depleted stocks.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

Powered by Google’s Chrome OS, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is different from Windows-based laptops because it focuses on utilizing web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of installed software. Inside the device are the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, the integrated ARM Mali-G52 graphics card, and 4GB of RAM, which are considered low-end components but still provide smooth performance as Chromebooks don’t need top-of-the-line parts to run efficiently. The device also only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you won’t find the limited space too restricting because you’ll have access to Google Drive to store your files.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, so details will be sharp and colors will be vibrant on the display whether you’re working on a project or catching up to your favorite streaming shows. The Chromebook also comes with a 720p HD camera with a microphone, which will allow you to make video calls and attend online meetings. Afterwards, you can slide the built-in camera shutter into place for an extra layer of privacy.

If you’re looking for laptop deals and you’re open to the idea of trying out a Chromebook, then you may want to take advantage of Lenovo’s 43% discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook. From $319, it’s down to a more affordable $179. The $140 in savings won’t be available forever though — in fact, it can be gone as soon as tonight — so if you think the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is the perfect choice as your next device, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

