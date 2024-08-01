 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our pick for the best laptop under $700 just got even cheaper

By
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop on a desk.
Lenovo

If you’re planning to buy a new computer from the avialable laptop deals but you don’t want to empty your savings account, we highly recommend the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i. This configuration of the device, which usually sells for $660, is currently on sale with a 28% discount, bringing its price down to a more affordable $475. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to purchase the laptop with $185 in savings though, so if you’re interested, proceed with your purchase soon to make sure you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is our top pick in our list of the best laptops under $700, so don’t let this opportunity to buy it for less than $500 slip through your fingers. You’ll love the dependable performance provided by its Intel Core 3 100U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — it’s not as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for daily tasks such as doing online research, building presentations, and typing reports, it’s going to help you complete them without any frustrations.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i features Full HD resolution, so not only will you be able to enjoy sharp details while working on your projects, but you’ll also get vivid colors when watching streaming shows and browsing social media. The laptop offers lots of storage space for your files on its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you won’t have to deal with the hassle of installing an operating system by yourself.

In one of the most attractive Lenovo laptop deals that you can shop right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is down to only $475 after a $185 discount on its sticker price of $660. That’s a steal price for this popular laptop, considering its performance and capabilities. There’s no information on when this offer will expire, but we don’t expect this chance to get the device at 28% off to last very long. You should probably complete your transaction for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Razer Prime Day deals: powerful gaming laptops on sale
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

Many Prime Day deals have survived the official ending of Prime Day, and that's great news if you're in the market for a laptop or, more specifically, a gaming laptop. Razer showed up with some of the best Prime Day laptop deals and best Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and pretty much all of the Razer Prime Day deals that took place are still going on right now. This includes a huge selection of gaming laptops but also some Razer gaming keyboards, Razer gaming mice, and Razer gaming chairs. So read onward for all of the best Razer Prime Day deals still available and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see a deal that works for you. Razer won't keep these gaming laptops and accessories discounted forever and you aren't the only shopper still out there waiting to pounce on a great Prime Day deal.
Best Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals
Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops around. In particular, its Razer Blade 15 is a big favorite as it has exceptional build quality with some great hardware under the hood. There are also options with 14-inch screens, 16-inch screens, and right up to 18-inches depending on if you want something portable or more of a desktop replacement. Razer laptops tend to veer towards the expensive side of things so that’s why it’s useful to find so many Razer gaming laptop Prime Day deals. We’ve got them all listed below.

Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060) --
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 17 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 Ti) --
Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4070) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) --
Razer Blade 16 with OLED display (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --
Razer Blade 18 (Intel i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) --

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals still available: Surface Pro, Razer, HP, Dell
Best Prime Day Deals

Even though we've closed the book on official Prime Day deals, a few are sticking around. Now is the time to make the purchase. We're seeing some great Prime Day deals on laptops, with some of them constituting significant discounts. Pretty much all the big brands have some sort of discount on them, including HP, Dell, Samsung, and Asus, and you can even find some excellent MacBook Prime Day deals, which is always nice to see. We've collected some of our favorite laptop deals below, but it's always worth checking out some of our other favorite roundups, such as these Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best laptop deals
Prime Day officially ran from July 16 to July 17. That means most of the deals you're seeing today won't be around tomorrow. There is always the chance something will sell out today, too. Deals also end on a whim. If you see something today, the smart play is to buy it now.

Read more
Best Alienware Prime Day deals still available: gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

Prime Day deals may not have the official seal anymore, but there are plenty of deals still available. This is the best time of the year to get your hands on Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach -- and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell's gaming-focused brand is extremely popular. We've gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because they may end the deal any second.
Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There's no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers -- there's no telling how long stocks will last.

Read more