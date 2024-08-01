Our pick for the best laptop under $700 just got even cheaper

If you’re planning to buy a new computer from the avialable laptop deals but you don’t want to empty your savings account, we highly recommend the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i. This configuration of the device, which usually sells for $660, is currently on sale with a 28% discount, bringing its price down to a more affordable $475. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to purchase the laptop with $185 in savings though, so if you’re interested, proceed with your purchase soon to make sure you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is our top pick in our list of the best laptops under $700, so don’t let this opportunity to buy it for less than $500 slip through your fingers. You’ll love the dependable performance provided by its Intel Core 3 100U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — it’s not as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for daily tasks such as doing online research, building presentations, and typing reports, it’s going to help you complete them without any frustrations.

The 15.6-inch screen of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i features Full HD resolution, so not only will you be able to enjoy sharp details while working on your projects, but you’ll also get vivid colors when watching streaming shows and browsing social media. The laptop offers lots of storage space for your files on its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you won’t have to deal with the hassle of installing an operating system by yourself.

In one of the most attractive Lenovo laptop deals that you can shop right now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is down to only $475 after a $185 discount on its sticker price of $660. That’s a steal price for this popular laptop, considering its performance and capabilities. There’s no information on when this offer will expire, but we don’t expect this chance to get the device at 28% off to last very long. You should probably complete your transaction for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.