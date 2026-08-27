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Lenovo is reportedly working on a Mac Mini rival and the slimmest ThinkBook ever

Leaked images tease two major Lenovo products for September.

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Lenovo Innovation World 2026 is just days away, and Windows Latest has obtained exclusive images revealing what’s coming. Among the leaked lineup, two devices stand out. A compact mini PC that looks like Lenovo‘s answer to the Mac mini, and a ThinkBook so thin it might set a new record.

Meet the ThinkCentre X Ultra, Lenovo’s take on a tiny desktop

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Windows Latest

The ThinkCentre X Ultra is a cube-shaped mini PC, and it looks nothing like Lenovo’s existing ThinkCentre Neo Ultra, which is bulkier and closer to an Apple Mac Studio rival. This one is smaller, shaped more like Apple’s Mac mini. Lenovo already introduced a ThinkCentre X tower at CES 2026 with up to RTX 5090 inside, so the X Ultra appears to be the compact entry into that same premium lineup, though the exact chip isn’t confirmed yet.

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The front features a wide vent grille with built-in LED lighting, a first for a ThinkCentre, alongside a headphone jack and two fast USB-C ports. The rear packs DisplayPort, HDMI, two Thunderbolt ports, extra USB-A ports, Ethernet, and a security lock slot. Windows Latest even speculates it could run on Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip, the same one reportedly heading to two upcoming Lenovo laptops, though that’s unconfirmed.

ThinkBook Aeroblade could be Lenovo’s thinnest laptop yet

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The Aeroblade name has never appeared anywhere in Lenovo’s lineup before, and it showed up buried in leaked marketing file names. Photos show a chassis edge so thin it looks slimmer than the USB-C ports themselves, with a small raised pod housing the ports and what appears to be a microphone hole. The keys also look noticeably flatter than other ThinkBook keyboards, suggesting Lenovo shaved down the internal height somewhere it typically wouldn’t.

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For context, the decade-old Acer Swift 7 currently holds the title of thinnest Windows laptop ever, measuring under 10mm. Whether the Aeroblade can actually beat that record remains unconfirmed, but if Lenovo pulls it off, it would be a genuine milestone. We’ll know more once Lenovo takes the stage in September.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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