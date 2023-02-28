 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $520 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

There are plenty of Lenovo laptop deals going on but we’re keen to highlight a particularly good offer on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,570, it’s currently down to $1,050 for a limited time only. A saving of $520 is always fantastic to see with this instantly being one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals out there. Interested to learn more? Read on while we explain why this 33% discount could make this the ideal system for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around for both business and gaming laptops, thanks to its ability to make robust systems that will last. That’s clearly the case with the Lenovo Legion 5 with it offering some of the qualities you’d see among the best gaming laptops. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see as an increasing amount of the latest games take up a lot of room on your hard drive, so if you hate uninstalling games regularly, this will suit you.

There’s also the core of any gaming laptop — the graphics card. The Lenovo Legion 5 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that may not be the fastest around but the Ti addition means it’s better than you’d think and an appropriate pairing in this price range. There’s also an excellent 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving games with little to no motion blur.

Related

Continuing the trend of being useful in other ways, the Lenovo Legion 5 also has a stylish four-zone RGB backlit keyboard along with a 720p HD webcam for taking calls. A privacy shutter keeps things nice and private when you need them to be. The whole setup is nicely encased in a system that’s 15% thinner than the previous model while still offering excellent thermal technology so you get 40% thinner fan blades but a 45% larger exhaust area for keeping things cool. Just what you want from a laptop that’s portable enough to take anywhere with you.

Normally priced at $1,570, the Lenovo Legion 5 is currently down to $1,050 for a limited time only at Lenovo. A saving of $520, this is a great time to get more for way less than you would usually spend. Buy it now while the deal is still on to benefit from an excellent gaming laptop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Lenovo laptop is only $250 — but not for long
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 26, 2023 9:00AM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo Laptop deals are always impressive -- but they sell out fast. This Lenovo IdeaPad isn't top-of-the-line, but Lenovo is slashing its price to next to nothing anyways. Right now you can grab it for only $250 after a $150 discount. That's 37% off for a limited time! If you know it's for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that's definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it's robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It's nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

Read more
The best Lenovo laptops for 2023
Jon Martindale
Mark Coppock
By Jon Martindale and Mark Coppock
February 25, 2023
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review

Picking the best Lenovo laptop is difficult because whichever one you choose won't be perfect for everyone. With brands as unique and beloved as ThinkPad and Yoga, you've got a lot of choices on your hands. Do you go with the one that has the best internal hardware, the nicest display, or the greatest portability? What about the best bang for your buck?

While it's always a good idea to check out our list of the best laptops you can buy in general, these are the best options that Lenovo has for sale.

Read more
HP Weekend Flash Sale: The 4 best laptop deals, from $300
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 25, 2023
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP's Presidents' Day Sale extended almost a full week after the official holiday, but it's coming to a close today. The laptop deals you see below will only be available for a few short hours. Practically every model of HP laptop is included on that list, though. If you're looking for a 2-in-1, student laptop, gaming laptop, touchscreen laptop or Chromebook, this sale has something for you. We've picked out the laptop deals with the best specs for the price, so you don't have to wade through the entire sale yourself. The best part: Everything on this list is under $1,000. Read on to learn about them, and grab one before midnight!
HP 17-inch laptop -- $300, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop is well-suited for anyone who needs a large display to work with. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Effectively, those are all the basics you need to get work done on the move without having to rely on the cloud too much. Running Windows 11 Home, its 17-inch screen offers you some vital extra screen space for if you're someone that has many windows to juggle at once. There's also a lift hinge that helps elevate your keyboard for a more natural typing experience. Other extras include an enlarged clickpad and HP's Fast Charge so you can boost the long battery life faster.

Read more