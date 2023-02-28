There are plenty of Lenovo laptop deals going on but we’re keen to highlight a particularly good offer on the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,570, it’s currently down to $1,050 for a limited time only. A saving of $520 is always fantastic to see with this instantly being one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals out there. Interested to learn more? Read on while we explain why this 33% discount could make this the ideal system for you.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands around for both business and gaming laptops, thanks to its ability to make robust systems that will last. That’s clearly the case with the Lenovo Legion 5 with it offering some of the qualities you’d see among the best gaming laptops. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see as an increasing amount of the latest games take up a lot of room on your hard drive, so if you hate uninstalling games regularly, this will suit you.

There’s also the core of any gaming laptop — the graphics card. The Lenovo Legion 5 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that may not be the fastest around but the Ti addition means it’s better than you’d think and an appropriate pairing in this price range. There’s also an excellent 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving games with little to no motion blur.

Continuing the trend of being useful in other ways, the Lenovo Legion 5 also has a stylish four-zone RGB backlit keyboard along with a 720p HD webcam for taking calls. A privacy shutter keeps things nice and private when you need them to be. The whole setup is nicely encased in a system that’s 15% thinner than the previous model while still offering excellent thermal technology so you get 40% thinner fan blades but a 45% larger exhaust area for keeping things cool. Just what you want from a laptop that’s portable enough to take anywhere with you.

Normally priced at $1,570, the Lenovo Legion 5 is currently down to $1,050 for a limited time only at Lenovo. A saving of $520, this is a great time to get more for way less than you would usually spend. Buy it now while the deal is still on to benefit from an excellent gaming laptop.

