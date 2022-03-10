  1. Computing
This Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is over $400 off right now

Albert Bassili
By
Lenovo has recently made a name for itself in the gaming laptop world, and if you’ve wanted to pick one of their laptops up, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its site. The Lenovo Legion 7i is $1,576, down from $2,020, a whopping $444 discount on a pretty great laptop.

What may be a little bit surprising with the Legion 7i is that rather than running an RTX 30-series card, like the RTX 3050, it instead has an Nvidia RTX 2070, which is a better card performance-wise than the RTX 3050. That means better game performance even though it’s a lower-series card, and it should be able to handle most modern games pretty well, especially given that the display has Full HD resolution. Granted, the screen can hit 144Hz, and it might stress the card a little, but overall it’s still pretty powerful and you could probably add another screen from our gaming monitor deals for when you’re at your desk or for a dual-screen experience. Combine that with a 10th-gen Intel i7-10750H, and you get a pretty great combination that isn’t bottlenecked and can handle most programs and games pretty easily.

Internal storage is surprisingly good with a 1TB SSD, so you shouldn’t have a problem with storage, although it still might be worth checking out an external hard drive deal to avoid clogging up the internal storage. As for RAM, the Legion 7i comes with 16GB of it, which can handle the dozens of tabs that you (and all of us, really) tend to have open simultaneously. You also get Wi-Fi 6 for a better streaming experience, even when gaming. There’s even Bluetooth 5, which is much better at pairing and maintaining a good connection with peripherals than the previous Bluetooth versions.

All in all, the Lenovo Legion 7i is an excellent gaming laptop, and with $444 discount bringing the price down to $1,576 at Lenovo, it’s a pretty sweet deal. That being said, if this laptop doesn’t fit your needs or your budget, we do have some other great gaming laptop deals for you to consider.

