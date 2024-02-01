Lenovo Legion Go just got an unprecedented price cut

If you’re having trouble deciding on what to buy for your next gaming machine between a gaming PC for its power or the Nintendo Switch for its portability, the good news is that you can get the best of both worlds with a handheld gaming PC like the Lenovo Legion Go. It’s just about three months old, but it’s already on sale from Lenovo with a $50 discount, which lowers the price of the 512GB model to $650 from $700 and the 1TB model to $700 from $750. We’re not sure how long this unprecedented price cut will last though, so if you want to enjoy the savings, you need to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Go

The Lenovo Legion Go is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with RDNA Graphics and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, it won’t have trouble running the best PC games. You’ll enjoy playing on its 8.8-inch touchscreen with QHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for sharp and smooth gameplay, and you can go for hours with its long-lasting battery and Lenovo’s ColdFront thermal technology that keeps it cool.

The Lenovo Legion Go isn’t the only handheld gaming PC in the market though, and it’s already a rival to the earlier-launched Steam Deck. In our Lenovo Legion Go versus Steam Deck comparison, the advantages of the Lenovo Legion Go include its detachable controllers — one of which can be used as a makeshift mouse for first-person shooters — a larger screen with better resolution and refresh rate, and a more familiar interface with Windows 11.

Gamers who aren’t sold on the available gaming PC deals and gaming laptop deals may want to consider the Lenovo Legion Go. The handheld gaming PC lets you play anywhere with its top-tier specifications, and it’s an even better purchase right now because of a $50 discount from Lenovo for both of its models. The 512GB version is down to $650 from $700, while the 1TB version is down to $700 from $750 — but we’re not sure until when. You wouldn’t want to miss the savings as that may get you a game or two, so push through with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations