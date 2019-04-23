Share

Lenovo has upgraded its range of Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops with the latest generation of CPUs and GPUs from Intel and Nvidia. These new high-powered gaming systems have a range of hardware options to choose from, all packaged within refined notebook chassis with RGB backlighting on the keyboard, bright displays, and enhanced audio with Dolby sound.

The top of the line model in Lenovo’s new lineup is the Legion Y740. Available in both 15 and 17-inch configurations, its hardware options include ninth-generation Intel CPUs up to a Core i7 and Nvidia graphics up to an RTX 2080 Max-Q, including a full GTX 1660 Ti. You can also have up to 32GB of DDR4 memory if required (although that’s probably overkill). Its 144Hz, 1080P display also features Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to avoid screen tears, and with support for Dolby Vision HDR and a brightness up to 500 nits, it should have striking colors and great contrast.

Each Y740 comes with Dolby Atmos speakers with Dolby Sound Radar for improved sound quality, whether you’re using headphones or the built-in speakers, and there’s an optional Corsair RGB backlit keyboard with support for the excellent iCUE management software to tweak the lighting to your heart’s content.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 starts at $1,610 for the 15-inch version and $1,670 for the 17-inch model. Both are set to go on sale in May.

The Legion Y7000p is an impressive alternative, too. Only available in a 15-inch form, it has the same ninth-generation CPU options as the Y740, but its GPUs are decidedly full-fledged. There are no Max-Q variants, with gamers instead having the choice of an Nvidia GTX 1650, 1660 Ti, or RTX 2060. Lenovo claims that even with this powerful hardware it can run cool and quiet. It even has a full-sized keyboard with red backlighting.

The display is a 15-inch, 1080p panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a 300-nits brightness. It’s set to go on sale in May with a starting price of $1,200.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 has also had a hardware refresh and will have the option of up to a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and up to an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. The 15 and 17-inch models come in Raven Black and have up to six hours of battery life, so should be able to game on the go for longer than most gaming laptop alternatives. It should stay cool, too, thanks to the Lenovo Legion Coldfront dual-fan cooling system.

The Y540 features a relatively low weight at 5.1 pounds (15-inch version), a white backlit keyboard, and Harman Kardon speakers for improved audio when out of headphones.

The 15-inch version will start at $1,210 when it goes on sale in May, while the 17-inch version will start at $1,270 and will ship out in June.

If you’re not a fan of Lenovo’s Legion line of gaming laptops, the new IdeaPad L340 Gaming might be more to your taste. Designed to be more of an everyday laptop with gaming ability — like the Razer Blade Stealth — it features up to an Intel Core i7 ninth-generation CPU, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

It has a more understated style than its Legion contemporaries and several different “modes” of operation to reduce noise output or increase performance as needed. Both 15 and 17-inch models have the option of Intel Optane memory to improve boot times and operation speed with commonly used files.

The IdeaPad L340 will start at just $920 for the 16-inch model, and $870 for the 15-inch version. Both will go on sale in May.

If you want a new gaming laptop now, though, these are our current favorites.