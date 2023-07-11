This Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti is 47% off at Walmart

With so many great Amazon Prime Day deals floating about, we aren’t surprised to see a great one on the Lenovo Legion T5. Interestingly, this deal comes specifically from the Walmart Prime Day sale, where you can grab the LEgion T5 for $799 rather than the usual $1,499. That’s a significant discount because an RTX 3060 Ti alone could run you almost $300. We do have to warn you, though, that this deal is only available to Walmart+ members, so if you don’t have a subscription, you can grab this , which is a great deal, especially if you’re a Walmart regular.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop

As mentioned above, the Lenovo Legion T5 comes with an RTX 3060 Ti, which, if you look at our breakdown between the RTX 3060 vs. 3060 Ti vs. 3070, you’ll see is still a relatively powerful GPU. That means you’ll handle games like Elden Ring and Diablo 4 relatively easily at 2k, although with some hit to framerate, which isn’t a big deal for those games. On the other hand, you could always grab one of the Prime Day monitor deals focused on high-FPS to run games like Fortnite or Apex Legends, which the RTX 3060 Ti can handle, although at the cost of graphical settings and resolution.

Besides the great GPU, the Legion T5 has an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, which is a surprisingly powerful CPU and nice to see on a mid-range gaming PC, especially since it tends to keep costs down and yet still competes with equivalent Intel CPUs. Combined with the 16GB of DDR4 RAM, you’ll get a very smooth and versatile experience where you can do anything, such as gaming, editing, programming, and productivity work, without much hassle. Lenovo has also smartly given you a 256GB SSD for your Windows 11 and programs and a 1TB HDD for additional storage. It might be worth doing an internal upgrade with an SSD for gaming, though, since the HDD won’t be great for most AAA games, and 256GB is too small for long-term game installation.

Overall, the Legion T5 is an excellent desktop and one of the best gaming PC deals we’ve seen for Prime Day, especially given that it’s costing you just $799 from Walmart. Even so, it’s well worth checking out these other Prime Day PC deals for some alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations