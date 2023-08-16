For anyone looking for a new gaming rig, Lenovo may be just the right place to go today. Currently, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC for $1,150 saving you $350 off the regular price of $1,500. It’s one of the better gaming PC deals around at the moment and is sure to be a good bet for desktop gamers searching for this kind of deal. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5 has a good set of hardware for your gaming needs. There’s an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter always being good to see given how expansive many games are now. Alongside all that is the graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 LHR with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. This may all be the previous generation’s hardware hence the price cut, but it’s still more than good enough for playing a lot of games. The case is designed to keep things cool while looking great, thanks to its deep-chill air cooling and meshed front vents for improving airflow. Its chassis is also toolless so any time you want to upgrade a component, it doesn’t take much effort on your part. There are also top and back USB ports including USB-C so you’re all set for all your accessories. Bluetooth 5.1 support and Wi-Fi 6E secure all your futureproofing needs too.

Impressively, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 even comes with a USB mouse and keyboard although we’d recommend upgrading both. Either way, all you have to do is add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

Offering all you could need from a gaming desktop at this price, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 may not rival the best gaming PCs but it certainly shares some qualities. Usually priced at $1,500, you can enjoy a $350 discount when you buy today with the price dropping to $1,150. Sure to be a great option for desktop gamers, it’ll enable you to play the latest games for a while yet. Hit the buy button to find out more and make a purchase.

