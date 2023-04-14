This RTX 3070 gaming PC is $520 off in Lenovo’s spring sale

The gaming PC deals that are worth buying are usually still expensive, but at least with Lenovo’s offer for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC in its ongoing spring sale, you’ll be pocketing savings of $520. A 26% discount makes the gaming desktop more affordable at $1,480 from $2,000 originally, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the price cut because there’s no telling until when it will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i occupies the top spot of our list of the best gaming PCs, but the cheaper Lenovo Legion 5i Tower is also a worthwhile gaming desktop. It’s got what it takes to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and it also comes with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop for those who are also planning to run other demanding applications such as video editors. When you eventually need to upgrade these components, you’ll be able to easily do so, as that’s one of the advantages of desktop computers over laptops, according to our guide on how to choose a computer.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Tower features a 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD, and it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing your favorite games right after you hook up the gaming PC to a power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The gaming desktop keeps cool with its enhanced dual fans, but you won’t hear them at all while they create constant airflow, so you won’t be distracted by them while you play.

With its powerful performance and sleek looks, the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Tower is already worth every penny for its original price of $2,000, so it’s a steal in Lenovo’s spring sale where it’s available for $1,480 following a $520 discount. There’s no guarantee that the offer will still be online tomorrow, so if you want to get the Lenovo Legion 5i Tower gaming PC for this reduced price, you’ll need to complete your purchase before the day ends.

Editors' Recommendations