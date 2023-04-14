 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This RTX 3070 gaming PC is $520 off in Lenovo’s spring sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i sitting on a table.

The gaming PC deals that are worth buying are usually still expensive, but at least with Lenovo’s offer for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC in its ongoing spring sale, you’ll be pocketing savings of $520. A 26% discount makes the gaming desktop more affordable at $1,480 from $2,000 originally, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the price cut because there’s no telling until when it will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i occupies the top spot of our list of the best gaming PCs, but the cheaper Lenovo Legion 5i Tower is also a worthwhile gaming desktop. It’s got what it takes to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and it also comes with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop for those who are also planning to run other demanding applications such as video editors. When you eventually need to upgrade these components, you’ll be able to easily do so, as that’s one of the advantages of desktop computers over laptops, according to our guide on how to choose a computer.

The Lenovo Legion 5i Tower features a 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD, and it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing your favorite games right after you hook up the gaming PC to a power supply, monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The gaming desktop keeps cool with its enhanced dual fans, but you won’t hear them at all while they create constant airflow, so you won’t be distracted by them while you play.

Related

With its powerful performance and sleek looks, the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Tower is already worth every penny for its original price of $2,000, so it’s a steal in Lenovo’s spring sale where it’s available for $1,480 following a $520 discount. There’s no guarantee that the offer will still be online tomorrow, so if you want to get the Lenovo Legion 5i Tower gaming PC for this reduced price, you’ll need to complete your purchase before the day ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save $400 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4080
The Alienware Aurora R15 desktop with the side panel removed.

Alienware is one of the most popular computer brands in gaming, and today you can get a great deal at Dell on the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC. This is one of the more sought-after gaming desktops, and it’s loaded with impressive hardware for this deal, including the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. As built for this deal the Aurora R15 comes in at just over $3,300, which is a savings of $400 from its regular price of $3,700. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC
Despite all of the great options available when it comes to landing one of the best gaming PCs, Alienware often stands alone at the top of people’s gaming wishlist. The Aurora R15 gaming PC is a great accomplice when taking on some of the best PC games, and as spec’d for this discount, there’s not much you could throw at it that it can’t handle. It has a 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the aforementioned NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which has 16GB of its own dedicated RAM. All of these internals combine to create a powerful, fluid, and unflinching gaming experience.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $800 off for a limited time
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Dell continues its reign of great gaming PC deals with a sizeable discount on the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. If you're keen to enjoy PC gaming once more while keeping costs fairly low, you'll appreciate that the gaming desktop is now down to $1,000. That's a considerable sum less than the $1,800 it usually costs with you saving $800 with this deal. Let's take a look at what's included.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition
The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition has a decent range of hardware inside its glamorous case. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all strong staples for the price, ensuring you've got the core components for gaming well right now. Alongside that is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help gaming performance go even better.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 128GB of RAM is $4,980 off, and it’s selling fast
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 on a white background displaying Windows 11 Home.

You may or may not already be surfing through the best Lenovo laptop deals, or best laptop deals, to find a suitable system, whether for work, school, or play. But listen up, because this one is worth calling out separately. It's packed with power, but it's available for an incredible price when you factor in the discount. Lenovo's ThinkPad P16 16-inch mobile workstation, perfect for professionals and creatives alike, is over 50% off, saving you $4,980. The estimated value is $9,389, but it's yours for just $4,409 right now thanks to the deal. It's almost sold out though so hurry over if you're interested. You can also read more about it below.

If you're wondering, a high-end mobile workstation is built for power and performance to handle demanding tasks, on the go. Why? Well, it's a great option for professionals that need a lot of power, whether they're developing software, games, or apps, or doing some creative work like graphic design or video editing. But with most workstations, the design falls by the wayside and they end up looking pretty uninspired. That's not the case with Lenovo's P16 which is sleek, stylish, and something of a marvel to look at.

Read more