This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with an RTX 3080 is $750 off

You can’t avoid spending a significant amount of money if you want a powerful gaming desktop, but at the very least, you can take advantage of discounts from gaming PC deals. Here’s an offer that’s a worthy investment — the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i at $750 off from Lenovo, bringing its price down from $2,850 to $2,100. It’s still not cheap, but its performance makes it worth every single penny.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gaming PC

One of the most amazing things about owning one of the best gaming PCs is that you don’t have to worry about your machine getting obsolete any time soon. That’s certainly the case with the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, which packs the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It also has 32GB of RAM, which is the recommended number by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop if you’re planning to also use the machine for demanding applications such as photo and video editors. With these components, you won’t have to check the recommended specifications of the video games that you buy for a while, because you’re sure that the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i won’t have trouble running them.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i features an eye-catching design with its transparent side panels and customizable lighting, but it’s also functional because it can keep cool and quiet with the Legion Coldfront 4.0 technology. The gaming PC also has a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and it even comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for access to an ever-expanding library of titles, including some of the best PC games.

The seventh-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is currently available from Lenovo for $2,100, down from its sticker price of $2,850. That’s $750 in savings that you can spend on upgrades with monitor deals and accessories, or on even more video games to add to your collection. However, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you want to get the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i for this price as we’re not sure how long the offer will last.

