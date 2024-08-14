 Skip to main content
Lenovo’s cheap gaming laptop just got $200 cheaper

By
The Lenovo LOQ 15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen on a white background.
Lenovo

For a cheap yet reasonable quality gaming laptop, you really need to see what Lenovo has to offer here. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop for just $550 working out at $200 cheaper than the usual $750 asking price. It’s perfect for anyone seeking the reasonable gaming laptop deals. Of course, here’s a quick overview of what you get at that price. Hint: It’s powerful enough to handle most games, though nothing too recent.

Why you should shop this Lenovo LOQ cheap gaming laptop deal

As one of the best gaming laptop brands, Lenovo makes great quality devices even when you’re looking at cheaper options. With the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12450HX processor teamed up with 12GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. 12GB of memory is an unusual choice as normally, we see either 8GB of 16GB. Obviously, it’s better than 8GB but we wish Lenovo had stretched to an extra 4GB.

Despite that minor quibble, the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is fairly well suited to its price. It has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Intel Arc A530M which is on par with the GeForce GTX 1650. Noticeably, that’s comparing it to a fairly dated graphics card but at this price, we’re not surprised. If you love to play cozy games or highly scaleable options like Fortnite, you’ll still be happy here.

It works alongside a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 100% sRGB, and a refresh rate of 144Hz so it looks great. The high refresh rate should mean little motion blur which is always good to see here. Above it is a basic but functional 720p HD webcam with dual microphones and an e-shutter for privacy.

Adding to the gamer aesthetic, the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop also has a cool-looking white backlit keyboard. It also has a smart thermal design to ensure that it can stay cooler than most, and that includes some of the best gaming laptops.

Capturing all the essentials, the Lenovo LOQ usually costs $750. Right now, you can buy it from Lenovo for $550. The $200 saving is a hefty one that makes this laptop very tempting to students who also want to game from their dorm. Take a look for yourself by tapping the link below but expect the sale to end soon.

