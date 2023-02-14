Lenovo Presidents Day Sale: Up to $2560 off laptops and more

Lenovo has a huge Presidents Day sale going on right now with some deep discounts to be enjoyed on some of the most highly sought-after laptops, gaming PCs and more. As one of the best laptop brands out there, Lenovo knows its stuff. That’s why we’ve picked out some of the very best deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through our hand-picked selection of the best of the Lenovo Presidents Day sale.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook — $240, was $350

Chromebook deals don’t often get cheaper than this without missing out on some key components. Lenovo is well known for making some of the best Chromebooks with the Lenovo 3i Chromebook also worth considering. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 8GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Usually we’d see 4GB of memory in this price range so it’s a welcomed boost. Alongside that, you also get a 15.6-inch full HD display that looks better than a basic HD screen. Anti-glare properties and LED backlighting help with narrow bezels keeping it looking good while still offering room for a 720p HD webcam.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $240, was $375

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a straightforward but useful budget laptop. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch full HD screen looks good with anti-glare properties and narrow bezels, while there’s also a 720p HD webcam. It offers an all-day battery life while also including useful extras like two Dolby Audio speakers, smart noise canceling when taking calls and a privacy shutter for the webcam. It’s well suited for anyone working on the move while keeping to a tight budget.

Lenovo Yoga 6 — $565, was $860

One of the more attractive laptop deals is on the Lenovo Yoga 6. Incorporating many of the elements of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the system has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 13.3-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 is the highlight with touchscreen properties so you can also use it as a tablet. With a choice of modes, it’s perfect for presenting content, using it as a tablet, or simply streaming your favorite shows too. The laptop also has a full HD webcam and a fingerprint reader for security.

Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 — $600, was $780

One of the best all-in-one computers around, the Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3 is great for anyone short on space. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. As the name suggests, all those components are built-in into the unit which also contains a 23.8-inch full HD screen. It’s a touchscreen so it even has the benefit of allowing you to be more tactile with your work if you prefer to be. If you’re short on space at home, you’ll easily be able to find somewhere to put this with features like built-in Harman Kardon certified speakers and great cable management making it even more convenient.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i — $1,000, was $1,470

Gaming PC deals rarely take as much money off as this one. Even better, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is one of the best gaming PCs you can buy right now. It has everything a gamer could need. That includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Crucially, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM so it can handle all the latest games. A range of ports along with great RGB lighting means the Legion Tower 5i looks great too so it’s sure to suit your gaming den well.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s — $1,064, was $3,039

The Lenovo ThinkPad range includes some of the best laptops for power users. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s, you get a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Additionally, a 14-inch full HD screen looks great with a 720p HD webcam and fingerprint reader for added security. That may sound a little typical for laptops but the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s also offers military-grade levels of robustness and a series of built-in security solutions to keep your data extra safe. It’s ideal for business users.

Lenovo Legion 5 — $1,800, was $2,520

Offering much of what the best gaming laptops provide and more, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a great system for avid gamers. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with a huge 32GB of memory. Most gaming laptops still have 16GB so double the RAM is great for more potent multitasking and playing games at higher detail levels. As well as that, there’s a similarly huge 2TB of SSD storage so you won’t have to worry about running out of space any time soon. For the graphics card, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will help you play all the latest games for a long time to come. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate rounds things off wonderfully so you get a near-ultimate gaming experience while on the move.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 — $2,359, was $4,919

Arguably the best of the Lenovo laptop deals in sheer savings, the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 will be excessive for some business users but it certainly packs a punch. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card paired with a 16-inch WQXGA screen that has 500 nits of brightness and 165Hz refresh rate. The core aim here is to have a powerful business laptop though as demonstrated by the inclusion of Windows 11 Pro and the ThinkShield security suite. If you’re serious about content creation while running a business, this laptop with military-grade levels of protection is a system that will last you a long time to come.

